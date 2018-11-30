Major metropolitan areas have stepped up efforts in recent years to attract and retain top talent, and now Listrak adds its name to the growing roster of tech firms putting down roots in the Philly-metro area.

The e-commerce and data solution developer Listrak has expanded with a new “prime location” in Philadelphia’s Valley Forge Office Center in a move that also aims to help revitalize the metro area with “diverse high-technology talent pool.”

Ross Kramer, chief executive officer and cofounder of Listrak, said the location will “serve as a hub for growth as the company looks to expand its pool of high technology talent.”

“The decision to expand into the Philadelphia market is a logical step in our growth and recruitment strategy,” explained Kramer. The surrounding area provides a “dynamic business environment” with nearby universities funneling talent into the region and many established high-tech neighbors, encompassing software and technology development in the metro area, such as Comcast Corp., SAP America, Accenture and The Judge Group.

Adding to its real estate repertoire, which already includes their 93,000-square-foot headquarters in Lititz, Pennsylvania and their West Coast facility in Newport Beach, Calif., the newest location is able to better serve “capabilities in data analytics, strategy services and account management,” reiterated Kramer.

Listrak signed a multiyear lease for their newest hub, owned and managed by Keystone Property Group, investing in substantial renovations to property infrastructure, as well as IT and communication abilities. Other first-class amenities enjoyed in the new space include a fitness center, outdoor seating and three-story atrium — providing a launch board for tech talent.

Listrak has been leveraging automation for nearly two decades within the digital marketing sector and serves more than 1,000 clients across industries and with fashion brands: Stuart Weitzman, Oscar de la Renta, Vince and Kendra Scott among others.