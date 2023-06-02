Listrak Launches Text Messaging Marketing Solution

Listrak is launching of “AI Assistant,” which is powered by OpenAI and designed to provide marketers “with unparalleled efficiency and creativity in their campaigns,” the company said.

The company said its AI Assistant solution would simplify the process of composing personalized SMS and MMS messages. “With the power of generative AI technology, businesses can now generate highly targeted and engaging content in a matter of seconds,” the company said, adding that the solution’s capabilities “are set to save valuable time for marketers while sparking creative inspiration for text message creation.”

The launch of AI Assistant comes as marketers embrace AI-powered marketing tools and generative chat AI solutions, which have been embraced by retailers, brands and consumers.

Ross Kramer, chief executive officer of Listrak, said the new tool will “significantly enhance” the marketing efforts of retailers and brands and allow marketers “to deliver personalized content that resonates with their audience on a whole new level.”

Listrak said AI Assistant is seamlessly integrated into its SMS editor. When composing a text message, the company said users “can simply click a button to unlock the AI Assistant’s capabilities.” And by pasting a link into the editor, the AI Assistant “intelligently reads and understands the content on the linked page to generate context-specific message recommendations.”

For its part, Listrak said marketers using AI Assistant have the option to include an image in their messages. And if enabled, the AI Assistant will search to pull a featured product image from the linked page and automatically convert the message to an MMS format.

The company said to customize messaging further, users can select a tone of voice from the available options or add their own unique prompts to guide the AI Assistant’s recommendations. “This flexibility ensures that businesses can maintain their brand voice and deliver personalized messages that resonate with their target audience,” Listrak said.

“The Listrak AI Assistant is a game changer for marketers,” Kramer said. “Not only does it provide an efficient solution for content generation, but it also empowers businesses to explore new creative territories and experiment with different messaging strategies.”