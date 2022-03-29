Locus Robotics Expands Warehouse Robot Fleet

Locus Robotics has expanded its line of autonomous mobile robots, or AMRs, with the introduction of its Locus Vector and Locus Max models. The company said the “two new form factors join the Locus Origin robot to form a comprehensive family of AMRs for a broad range of warehouse use cases.”

The company said the new line addresses use cases “from e-commerce, case-picking and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement needs in today’s fulfillment and distribution warehouses.”

The expansion comes as online sales remain a key channel for the retail industry while the direct-to-consumer segment continues to grow. Retail is also saddled with a strained supply chain and a workforce shortage.

The complete line of LocusBots includes Locus Origin, which the company said “delivers proven fulfillment productivity coupled with agile maneuverability, incorporating the latest navigation and vision system technologies.” Locus Vector is the “industrial-strength AMR with the flexibility for a wide range of roles from fulfillment to transport to putaway.” This model features “omnidirectional mobility, compact design and robust payload capacity for use in any environment.”

And lastly, the Locus Max offers heavyweight payload capacity “and unparalleled flexibility to easily transport a wide variety of heavy materials, cartons or pallets across your facility,” the company said, adding that Locus Max “is ideal for industrial and material handling applications.”

Rick Faulk, chief executive officer of Locus Robotics, said with the new LocusBots, “we’re able to help our clients alleviate significant labor challenges and achieve optimal productivity by using the right bot for the job. Locus is the proven leader in developing highly productive and innovative AMR technology that efficiently solves our customers’ needs for total warehouse optimization while delivering a fast time to value.”

Adrian Kumar, global head of operations science and analytics at DHL Supply Chain, praised the expanded line of AMRs. “Locus’ innovative multibot solution has helped DHL to consistently double our worker’s productivity all around the world. This new robot lineup — with the different form factors all working together as a coordinated fleet — means we always assign the right robot, even as our needs change dynamically throughout the workday.”

Locus Robotics said its family of AMRs fully integrate with its warehouse management platform, LocusOne. The company said its multibot warehouse orchestration platform “delivers predictable, efficient and scalable productivity and cost optimization for all product movement within the four walls of the warehouse” while also seamlessly centralizing and coordinating a multibot fleet.