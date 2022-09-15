×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Luxury Firms Must Join Forces as New Tech Era Looms, Report Says

The study by Comité Colbert and Bain & Company recommends that brands adopt a concerted approach to navigate technological change.

Man wearing VR glasses virtual Global
The metaverse is more than a virtual 3D experience, and it will change how people work, live and play. Deemerwha studio - stock.adobe.c

PARIS – Luxury brands are increasingly adopting new technologies, led by NFTs and the metaverse, but will need a concerted approach in order to attract top talents and make advanced applications available to smaller players, a new study recommends.

While luxury brands remain relatively technology-adverse, the sector is on the cusp of a revolution that will see more widespread adoption of everything from artifical intelligence to blockchain and 3D imaging, said the report titled “Luxury and Technology: the Beginnings of a New Era” published on Thursday by French luxury association Comité Colbert and management consulting firm Bain & Co.

Related Galleries

“This is a key moment in the technological revolution for the luxury sector,” the report said. “The adoption of new technologies in the luxury sector is a long-term trend and it’s important to lay the foundations today that will allow it to preserve and increase its desirability in a rapidly changing environment.”

The report identified 16 technologies and questioned executives from companies including LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Compagnie Financière Richemont, Kering, Chanel and Balmain on their development plans for the next three years. 

While houses have adopted on average only 2.3 technologies out of the 16 mentioned in the study, they are testing on average 3.2 additional technologies or plan to do so in the next three years. 

While most efforts are focused on client engagement, companies are also investing and innovating in operational excellence, a term which covers issues such as inventory management and product traceability, and sustainable development. These have the potential to sharply reduce the carbon footprint of luxury goods.

More than half of respondents plan to become involved with the metaverse and NFTs, making them by far the dominant technological trends between now and 2025, and positioning luxury brands at the forefront of the Web3 revolution.

“Despite playing catch-up, we are probably at the dawn of a third phase in the adoption of technology in the service of customer engagement in the luxury industry: the moment when the sector takes the lead on innovation, explores new fields, pointing the future direction; the moment when luxury has the potential to be pioneering – that is to say aspirational – and seen as a case study across all industries,” the report said.

Use of 3D imaging is already widespread, with 45 percent of luxury firms having embraced the technology, and the rate of adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality is set to double in the next three years.

These trends are fueled by Chinese consumers, who use online platforms to access personalized and exclusive products and experiences, and the coronavirus pandemic, which has accelerated the growth of e-commerce. Online sales are expected to account for 28 percent to 30 percent of personal luxury goods sales by 2025, versus 12 percent in 2019, the report said.

Among the hurdles cited by companies is a lack of internal know-how, linked to the industry’s historic focus on design, craftsmanship and marketing, with 37 percent of companies saying they lacked the talents to support their technological ambitions.

Brands that belong to a luxury group adopt twice as many technologies on average as independents. “They benefit not only from a stimulating environment, but also from synergies in investments,” the report said.

In order to keep pace with technological developments, companies will have to find ways to attract tech experts; reorganize their departments to improve information-sharing; and train sales associates to integrate new technologies into their client relationships, the study recommended. 

“Big luxury groups also have an important role in driving the industry as a whole, and helping the smaller houses understand the technological challenges ahead. The creation of consortiums setting standards by the luxury industry for the luxury industry is a virtuous way to support both small and large houses in the adoption of technology,” Comité Colbert and Bain said.

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Luxury Brands Must Join Forces as

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad