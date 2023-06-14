EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Partners with Epic Games on 3D Technology for Immersive Experiences

PARIS – LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is teaming up with Fortnite creator Epic Games to create new immersive customer experiences, and add new tools to its design pipeline with 3D tech.

The Louis Vuitton and Dior parent company will utilize Epic’s suite of tools, including its real-time 3D creation tool Unreal Engine, as well as its 3D modelling tech Reality Capture. It will also utilize Epic’s Twinmotion and MetaHuman technology to create virtual fitting rooms and fashion shows, 360-view product carousels, AR experiences, and digital twins for physical items.

The partnership will allow the company to create new experiences for its customers in virtual worlds. One of the first will be on display at the LVMH-sponsored VivaTech trade event.

Visitors to the conference will be able to virtually experience Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 men’s show. Using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, MetaHuman technology and Reality Capture, the company developed a six-minute immersive experience inside the show that took place in January. Users will be able to journey through the seven rooms of the set designed by director Michel Gondry, and see a selection of looks from the collection created by guest designer Colm Dillane.

The company is also looking to create more experiences like this, and could include more immersive experiences such as workshop tours – key for a company that is keen to put a heavy focus on its hand craftsmanship – or digital fashion shows in the future.

“The partnership with Epic Games will accelerate our expertise in 3D tools and ecosystems, from the creation of new collections to ad campaigns and to our maisons’ websites. We will also engage more effectively with young generations who are very much at ease with these codes and uses” said LVMH group managing mirector Antonio Belloni.

“With this partnership, we will work with LVMH’s designers to transform physical and digital product creation using Epic’s suite of advanced creator tools. We are excited to accelerate the group’s adoption of Unreal Engine, Reality Capture, Twinmotion and MetaHuman technology, and help LVMH’s global brands engage with customers through immersive digital experiences,” says Bill Clifford, vice president of Unreal Engine at Epic Games.

The company is also debuting its Asnières immersion experience, a virtual reality tour that allows customers to explore the Louis Vuitton universe. Users will be able to participate in each step of the manufacturing process and observe the materials and finishes of Louis Vuitton products.

Digital twins of LVMH products. Courtesy LVMH

Also at VivaTech, LVMH revealed it will roll out contactless payments across iPhones and credit cards in the U.S. later this year. The tech will first be available in Sephora, Christian Dior, Celine, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton stores.

Adding the popular pay option will create a frictionless payment option for in-store customers, with no payment ceiling, as well as additional personalized product tools. It’s the next step in upgrading its clienteling strategy.

Introducing the new payment tech “will contribute to offering our customers a purchase experience that is fluid, transparent and protected. This solution also reflects the growing demand among our customers for contactless payment and digital wallet transactions,” added LVMH Group IT director Franck Le Moal.

The increasingly high-profile VivaTech will draw the likes of marquee names including French president Emmanuel Macron and Elon Musk to Paris for the four-day tech conference.

VivaTech will also see Dior unveil virutal consultations through augmented reality, through a partnership with Bambuser and Perfect Corp.

LVMH will announce on Thursday the winner of its annual Innovation Award at VivaTech.