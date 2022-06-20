Macy’s Latest Launch: Fourth of July NFTs

Macy’s Inc. has launched 10,000 free non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, celebrating the retailer’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

Macy’s said for the new NFT drop, it’s also launching a channel on Discord, which is another company social platform.

According to Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks, the show is the nation’s largest pyrotechnic celebration. With the new NFTs, “Macy’s wanted to take the fun into the Web3 frontier bringing the revelry to a digital landscape,” Coss said in a statement. “These free Macy’s Fireworks NFTs will help attract a new set of fans with an easy to access implementation that democratizes this emerging space for a mass audience, while also embracing a digitally native audience with added utilities including augmented reality wearables.”

The NFTs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis via the Macy’s Discord channel at Discord.com/invite/weBCA2nevs. The NFTs will be in “classic, rare and ultra rare” designs with graphic elements from this year’s Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks. The NFTs provide access to augmented reality wearables that can be used on a selection of social media and video communications platforms.

Macy’s fireworks NFTs are built on the Polygon blockchain. The 25-minute Fourth of July fireworks display is a barrage of more than 48,000 shells and effects.

