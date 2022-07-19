Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

SportStyle: New Brands, Collabs Bring Fashion to Golf Apparel

Business

Luxury Sales Continue to Boom Post-pandemic, but for How Much Longer?

Beauty

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Drops New Fine Fragrance — Its First in Five Years

Meta Partners With DressX for Virtual Fashion Collection

Following Balenciaga and Prada, Facebook and Instagram's parent company will offer the digital-first collection for purchase.

A digital outfit from DressX's Meta
A digital outfit from DressX's collection for Meta's Avatars Store. Courtesy DressX

It’s very meta.

Following Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is partnering with DressX for a digital-only fashion collection for its Avatars Store.

The collection from digital-first creator DressX, will offer a collection of 3D outfits for users to wear across Meta’s media, including Instagram, Facebook and Messenger. Avatars Store is a digital marketplace where users can customize a digital doppelganger to use across their social media accounts.

“Being one of the first builders of the digital fashion industry and having a vast experience creating digital wardrobes for the metaverse, DressX is proud to join forces with Meta and allow people all around the globe to express their personality using a new disruptive set of tools,” the company said in a statement. “Fashion is a universal visual language, and we are honored to empower people creating avatars on Meta’s platforms with endless possibilities for expressing themselves in the digital world.”

Related Galleries

The collection features metallic giraffe prints and vests, red and multicolored minidresses and branded sweat sets for men and women. It’s also size inclusive with various body types available.

DressX outfit for Meta's Avatars Store
Another look from DressX’s collection for Meta’s Avatars Store. Courtesy DressX

Meta’s Avatars Store launched in June, betting on the idea that users will opt to change their look frequently with a splashy presentation from Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and vice president of fashion partnerships Eva Chen. The store has a range of free customizable offerings as well as the branded collections.

The DressX partnership comes just as Meta is upping its fashion game in the metaverse so that users can more fully represent themselves. “We know people want to purchase premium outfits,” Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Meta’s global business group, said at WWD’s virtual Tech Forum. “You can buy now, things to dress yourself. So commerce is powering the way that the world works, and it will do as well in the metaverse.”

DressX has previously partnered with Jason Wu and Peter Dundas in the NFT space.

The digital DressX items will be priced between $2.99 and $8.99 and the brand plans to launch collections regularly on the platform.

Meta Launches Virtual Fashion Collection With

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad