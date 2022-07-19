Meta Partners With DressX for Virtual Fashion Collection

It’s very meta.

Following Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, and Instagram parent company Meta is partnering with DressX for a digital-only fashion collection for its Avatars Store.

The collection from digital-first creator DressX, will offer a collection of 3D outfits for users to wear across Meta’s media, including Instagram, and Messenger. Avatars Store is a digital marketplace where users can customize a digital doppelganger to use across their social media accounts.

“Being one of the first builders of the digital fashion industry and having a vast experience creating digital wardrobes for the metaverse, DressX is proud to join forces with Meta and allow people all around the globe to express their personality using a new disruptive set of tools,” the company said in a statement. “Fashion is a universal visual language, and we are honored to empower people creating avatars on Meta’s platforms with endless possibilities for expressing themselves in the digital world.”

The collection features metallic giraffe prints and vests, red and multicolored minidresses and branded sweat sets for men and women. It’s also size inclusive with various body types available.

Another look from DressX’s collection for Meta’s Avatars Store. Courtesy DressX

Meta’s Avatars Store launched in June, betting on the idea that users will opt to change their look frequently with a splashy presentation from Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and vice president of fashion partnerships Eva Chen. The store has a range of free customizable offerings as well as the branded collections.

The DressX partnership comes just as Meta is upping its fashion game in the metaverse so that users can more fully represent themselves. “We know people want to purchase premium outfits,” Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Meta’s global business group, said at WWD’s virtual Tech Forum. “You can buy now, things to dress yourself. So commerce is powering the way that the world works, and it will do as well in the metaverse.”

DressX has previously partnered with Jason Wu and Peter Dundas in the NFT space.

The digital DressX items will be priced between $2.99 and $8.99 and the brand plans to launch collections regularly on the platform.