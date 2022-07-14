Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Fashion Is a Long Way From Understanding Gaming

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Philipp Plein Embracing the Metaverse, Cryptocurrencies, Web 3.0

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Unlocking the Metaverse’s $1 Trillion Opportunity Requires Speed, Clear Expectations and Content

Tech Forum: How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social, AR Connects in the Metaverse

Meta VP Nicola Mendelsohn explains how all of the company’s efforts fit together in the virtual plane, and what it means for fashion.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business
Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta Courtesy

For Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Meta’s global business group, the first thing newcomers tend to ask about the metaverse — “What is it?” — is also one of the hardest to answer.

“That’s a huge question to start with,” she told James Fallon, editorial director of WWD, in a fireside chat at WWD’s virtual Tech Forum. But she defined the baseline concepts as “the next computing platform … a future that extends beyond what just fits in the palm of your hand. It really is the next version of the internet.”

This virtual environment’s defining characteristics lie in its immersiveness and ability to make visitors feel transported to another place, whether real or utterly fantastical. In that way, it has a lot in common with high fashion and beauty — which may partly explain why the technology has practically become an obsession for these and related sectors.

Related Galleries

In reality, the metaverse is just one of several areas where Meta and its Facebook, Instagram and other apps intersect with the fashion industry, a fact that inspired Mendelsohn’s session: “Meta’s Vision for Shopping — Livestreams, Metaverse, NFTs and More.”

Turns out, these disparate-seeming pieces actually fit together, with one leading to the others or working in concert.

Take livestream shopping, for instance.

Its bustling momentum in Asia is taking a foothold in western regions, largely due to the efforts of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Amazon and others. A clear extension of social video, it’s another way to bring a more immersive or interactive quality to online shopping. Another is augmented reality, with virtual try-ons and other filters and effects leading to real conversions.

All of it factors into the holy grail for online shopping: Discovery.

“Commerce has been a part of Meta’s business for a long time now. It started with brands using personalized ads, and we’re really seeing more and more driving in this area — because how do you find out about something that you don’t even know that you want?” said Mendelsohn. “You’ve got to go on a whole discovery notion … and where we’re going is a continuation down that path towards much richer, more personalized experiences.”

Now fashion is one of the keys to Meta’s vision of the metaverse.

The tech giant has always seen it as one of the most creative and tech-forward industries. Mendelsohn cited examples off the top of head: Burberry, as one of the first to livestream fashion shows on Instagram Stories; Karl Lagerfeld’s conversion of the Grand Palais into a grocery store for a 2014 Chanel show, tricked out with tech for lights and music to form an immersive and sensorial experience; Prada’s interactive 3D store experience using Meta Quest VR headsets, and beauty AR by Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora and others, with virtual try-on and purchasing built in, leading to other projects in apparel.

“I have so many examples, like I’m bursting to share them with you. Because fashion really is leading the way here,” she continued. “The Gap used AR effects to let people virtually try on this puffer jacket. And we’re seeing very strong conversion as well. It’s not just the fun thing to do — it’s actually moving in and people are actually buying it.”

Her advice for brands that are interested in broaching the virtual world, but not sure where to begin is to utilize “the tools that exist today, while having a nod as to what’s coming as well.” Specifically, she recommends exploring AR, which is a more approachable extension of the metaverse.

Others may track what other brands are up to, including central roles for some of Meta’s own metaverse efforts, like its new avatar store.

“We’re excited to launch the store so that people can more fully represent themselves, and fashion is right at the heart of this announcement,” Mendelsohn added. “We know people want to purchase premium outfits, and so it’s really exciting to have the likes of Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, which I would say are three of the most iconic fashion brands that are driving culture today.

“You can buy now, things to dress yourself. So commerce is powering the way that the world works, and it will do as well in the metaverse.”

Even if this a keenly idealistic take on the tech’s prospects, the Meta executive is apparently not alone in believing it. Mendelsohn cited a statistic from economists from Analysis Group, who estimated that the metaverse economy could be worth roughly $3 trillion globally in the next decade.

That’s also how long the tech will probably take to truly arrive. In Meta’s own view, the wait will probably be five to 10 years long.

In the meantime, the surge in digital sales and social commerce that the company saw over the pandemic is laying some groundwork for what will come next, whetting the appetite of younger consumers for more advanced experiences.

“We did some research on some Gen Z and Millennials, [and] they want to have immersive experiences,” she elaborated. “Four in five shoppers anticipate that new technological development in AR and VR are going to improve their lives, and more than six in 10 shoppers think AR technology can actually help them when they’re shopping as well.”

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Hot Summer Bags

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How Meta’s Vision for Shopping, Social,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad