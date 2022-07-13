Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Business

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Business

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Metaverse Symposium: Unlocking the Metaverse’s $1 Trillion Opportunity Requires Speed, Clear Expectations and Content

Accenture's Maria Mazzone unpacks whether the metaverse is really as big an opportunity as it sounds.

Maria Mazzone, Managing Director, Innovation, Accenture
Maria Mazzone, Managing Director, Innovation, Accenture Philippe Barbosa/WWD

Is the metaverse really as big as it sounds or will it turn out to be a big bubble?

“We believe it will be as big as the internet was in the 1990s or social and media in the 2000s,” said Maria Mazzone, managing director, innovation at Accenture, speaking at the WWD Metaverse Symposium.

The main difference with those earlier revolutions is that the metaverse is a change that everyone can see coming, with organizations already designating an executive to lead the coming transformations or building business groups to explore the ramifications for their business.

She cautioned that the industry would “not have 10 years to adapt to it — we’ll lucky if we get 10 months.”

The impact of the metaverse will be no less than “everything,” changing every aspect of the business, from customer interactions and the kind of products and services offered, to the way work is performed and how companies operate.

Related Galleries

The business opportunity that it represents is huge, Mazzone said, with global metaverse revenue expected to be around $800 billion by 2024 and up to $1 trillion by 2025, although figures are complex to tabulate.

By comparison, the pre-pandemic foot traffic to Milan’s luxury district was 22 million visitors a year, while some of the platforms represented during the symposium received 50 million users every day, she continued.

In this context, the age or purchasing power of these visitors is of little importance. “It’s a brand’s job to turn these [50 million] opportunities into whatever you want: revenue streams, contacts, new segments, new market, brand visibility,” Mazzone said. “Opportunities like this don’t come along often and this is happening now.”

That said, “no great opportunity comes without risk,” she later answered to an audience question on assessing and mitigating risks ranging from cybersecurity, intellectual property to financial crimes. “In order to mitigate these risks, you need to be very present as a brand…this makes it much more difficult to copy you, hack you or go around you in some ways.”

Could the metaverse ever replace “real life,” aka the physical world? “The quick answer is no, of course not. This is not the Matrix,” she said, explaining that both would eventually need to be enmeshed.

Seeing these new spaces as a place that doesn’t exist or another channel that can be integrated into current omnichannel strategies would be a mistake, given the time and money currently invested by individuals and organizations as well as future “multisensorial” developments such as the integration of touch and scent into virtual reality.

She also touched on unanswered questions, such as responsibility and pointed out the importance of the persistence build into the metaverse, where experiences could remain accessible even after an event has concluded.

Building blocks she highlighted were the notion of identity, possibilities to evolve product into experiences and services, spaces without physical constraints that boosted creativity and the importance of content.

“Content is king in the metaverse…and requires new skills,” she continued, noting that this explained why platforms like Second Life had not taken off in the early 2000s.

Asked which ones were required to succeed in the metaverse, she pointed out it would be “a really varied set of skills,” covering fields from technology and experience design to psychology and even policymaking as regulations around norms and identities will also become necessary.

More immediate choices awaiting companies will including whether to sell digital goods or NFTs — “you could and probably should do both,” was her take — or offering products versus experiences.

Mazzone said “there [are] no limits to the opportunities and scenarios” unlocked by the metaverse, highlighting possibilities like engaging consumers through experiences and even co-creation possibilities, or fostering an “omnireality” ecosystem bringing together the physical and digital retail experiences. Likewise for internal processes, where immersive learning, virtual prototyping and enhanced operational management could emerge.

Before entering the metaverse, companies should question their timeline and expectations, be it garnering revenue immediately, finding new consumers or building brand visibility. Her top recommendation was to “experiment to stay competitive” to let the market see movement and making that testing meaningful to inform a long-term vision.

“The big question is really why will people go to your place, your metaverse and what would they find that they can’t find in other places,” she concluded.

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Hot Summer Bags

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How to Unlock the Metaverse's $1

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad