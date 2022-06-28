Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet? Think Again, Say Experts

Technologies aren't automatically sustainable, physical garments won't disappear and it is diverting resources from solving real problems.

Metaverse based shop concept. Metaphor for
Алексей Олейник - stock.adobe.com

PARIS — Fewer physical clothing samples. No need to fly guests to a show. There’s no end to the benefits that the metaverse can bring, right?

Not necessarily, experts say.

“We know fashion loves whatever’s new and shiny, and they just leap on it like magpies. And obviously that’s happening with the metaverse,” said Talia Hussain, a doctoral researcher at the Institute for Design Innovation at Loughborough University London with an expertise in sustainability and social impact.

In her opinion, the metaverse’s problems are threefold: the fact that technologies are not automatically sustainable; the assumption that consumers will switch to digital goods, especially in fashion, while reducing their consumption of physical ones, and the diversion of resources away from solving problems like workers’ rights, inclusivity or textile-to-textile circularity.

Related Galleries

And that’s assuming people even know what they’re talking about as metaverse, Web3 and digital fashion are connected but distinct fields.

“We have this idea that they’re just ‘in the cloud’ and whatever [when] they’re really earthbound,” she added, pointing out that digital concepts are too often approached with the idea that they are free of any physical-world impact.

Case in point: the energy consumption of cryptocurrencies and the blockchains that underpin the ecosystem.

Bitcoin, for example, has long been singled out for its fossil fuel-powered energy, with a tally by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance noting it used more than, say, Belgium’s yearly consumption.

Although efficiency gains have made data processing less energy intensive, only 25 percent of the energy going into Bitcoin mining is renewable and an analysis found that a single NFT transaction produced on average 48 kg of CO2, the equivalent of burning 18 liters of diesel, according to figures cited by EY global chief technology officer Nicola Morini Bianzino in a recent article on whether creating a virtual world would usher in a more sustainable one.

Efforts to move toward cleaner energy production may also be hampered by current global geopolitical uncertainties. The war in Ukraine and subsequent embargoes on Russian gas have even prompted some Western European countries to consider restarting coal-based power plants as energy prices skyrocket.

That said, the true impact of metaverse and Web3 activities remains difficult to assess. “I don’t know who can say today that they have a virtuous metaverse strategy,” said Arianee cofounder and chief executive officer Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, pointing out that it would involve having found ways to truly measure the impact of a company’s activities; drawn up genuine mitigation and compensation strategies, and ensured that all partners are sources of positive energy.

One widespread assumption is that digital goods would come to replace physical consumption. But that view is misguided, with both Hussain and Hurstel stating it is akin to comparing apples and pears.

“When you go out on the streets, your T-shirt can’t be digital,” said the tech entrepreneur, adding that the real question was whether owning a digital object removed the need to possess its physical equivalent.

“I just see it as an additional consumption, rather than a displacement of consumption,” said the researcher, who does not understand how this belief took form as “there doesn’t seem to be a credible argument to say that people who have disposable income to spend on digital clothes will stop buying real clothes.”

“I think they’ll do both,” she continued.

A better way to approach it would be to consider whether the trade-off between physical and digital resulted in an overall decreased impact, such as, say, seeing an item increase its useable lifespan, Hurstel said.

Another way digital fashion remains unsustainable in its current form, especially when it comes to social equity, is that it is “actually copying the dysfunctional ways of physical fashion,” with fast-fashion practices very much present in this space, said Evelyn Mora, founder of Helsinki Fashion Week and a consultant on digital projects.

What’s more, they’re making them snowball as brands are keen to tap into the emerging hyperconnected generations.

That’s 300 million people who are active in the metaverse, meaning they have an active avatar in one of countless virtual worlds or at least one NFT, said Federico Bonelli, retail, fashion and luxury leader at EY in Western Europe. For NFTs alone, that’s a market worth $350 billion in 2021, and growing.

“So you need to be there, in a sense,” he continued, especially given this is an already aggregated community that spends on average 3.5 times more time there than on social media. No wonder brands are drawn like moths to a flame, especially those who need to secure brand elements for the next generation, capture attention, strengthen ties with consumers and lower customer acquisition costs.

“Those who genuinely like and care and are interested about fashion will look at this with horror. This is not about fashion. This is about locating customers,” said Hussain, who also pointed out that the metaverse was exclusionary for anyone without access to devices or older generations.

“A lot of brands make a lot of mistakes and people lose a lot of money just trying to be part of a hive,” Mora said, calling such projects “mindless activity” that were therefore both unsustainable and short-sighted.

Time, effort and funds are being sunk at a rapid pace into digital spaces, to little effect.

A loss of resources that neither the industry nor the planet can afford. “This is diverting resources from solving real problems,” Hussain said. “And instead of addressing them, you’re going to run into unreality.”

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Hot Summer Bags

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Metaverse as a Magic Sustainability Bullet?

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad