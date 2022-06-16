Digital Fashion Platform Sknups Raises $3.5 Million in Pre-seed Funding

PARIS — Digital collectibles platform Sknups said Thursday it had raised $3.5 million in a pre-seed funding from angel investors and traditional funds, including Redrice Ventures, Blue Wire Capital and Adelpha.

Pronounced “skin-ups,” the platform aims to offer brands and designers a scalable solution to create and distribute skins and collectibles for use in games and digital worlds.

“Brands and creators who want to establish a scalable presence in digital worlds have to balance high-end with access,” stated cofounder and chief executive officer Fred Speirs, adding that fashion in the metaverse should be accessible to a broader audience to “communicate the transformative power of style and craftsmanship to the next generation of fans.”

The London-based platform was founded in 2020 by Speirs, Luke Alvarez, founder of games and metaverse venture capital fund Hiro Capital; games-tech innovator Alistair Hopkins, and Simon Low.

It offers services such as digital collectible creation, a range of tools for distribution and sharing, as well as game integration.

Since its soft launch in December 2021, Sknups has signed up digital artist Timo Rusall, emerging streetwear signatures Benny Andallo and James Mack. It also revealed a worldwide gaming partnership with Italian label Dolce & Gabbana as part of its investment announcement.

