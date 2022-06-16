Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Digital Fashion Platform Sknups Raises $3.5 Million in Pre-seed Funding

The London-based platform aims to help brands and designers create and distribute their wares in games and the metaverse.

Benny Andallo Sknups
A design by streetwear designer Benny Andallo available on Sknups. Courtesy of Sknups

PARIS — Digital collectibles platform Sknups said Thursday it had raised $3.5 million in a pre-seed funding from angel investors and traditional funds, including Redrice Ventures, Blue Wire Capital and Adelpha.

Pronounced “skin-ups,” the platform aims to offer brands and designers a scalable solution to create and distribute skins and collectibles for use in games and digital worlds.

“Brands and creators who want to establish a scalable presence in digital worlds have to balance high-end with access,” stated cofounder and chief executive officer Fred Speirs, adding that fashion in the metaverse should be accessible to a broader audience to “communicate the transformative power of style and craftsmanship to the next generation of fans.”

The London-based platform was founded in 2020 by Speirs, Luke Alvarez, founder of games and metaverse venture capital fund Hiro Capital; games-tech innovator Alistair Hopkins, and Simon Low.

It offers services such as digital collectible creation, a range of tools for distribution and sharing, as well as game integration.

Since its soft launch in December 2021, Sknups has signed up digital artist Timo Rusall, emerging streetwear signatures Benny Andallo and James Mack. It also revealed a worldwide gaming partnership with Italian label Dolce & Gabbana as part of its investment announcement.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

L’Oréal’s Chief Digital Officer on Web3 and the Metaverse

ComplexLand Has Evolved Into a Metaverse Shopping Experience

Mastering the Metaverse Early

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Hot Summer Bags

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Digital Fashion Platform Snkups Raises $3.5

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad