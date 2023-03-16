Michael Malul London Teams With ESW to Launch D-to-c E-commerce Experience

ESW, a leading global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company, announced its partnership with Michael Malul London to launch international d-to-c e-commerce capabilities for the brand, the company said.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Through this partnership, Michael Malul London will be able to ship to 24 countries across Europe, the U.K. and the U.S.,” the company said in a statement. “ESW’s localization allows brands to overcome the ‘dangerous goods’ distinction related to international fragrance shipping of fragrances, which is a key opportunity for enabling greater global commerce for the fragrance industry overall.”

“Opening up 24 new countries has been an incredible asset to our business, and this is just Phase 1 of our rollout,” said Hanan Malul, chief executive officer of Michael Malul London. “ESW’s innate understanding not only of our business, but also the customer journey, regardless of location, has been a game changer for our business.”

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, president and CEO of ESW, Americas said being “‘open for business’ in multiple countries is one of the fastest ways to scale a business while also maintaining control of brand equity” and noted that cracking the code “for international fragrance shipping allows a brand like Michael Malul London to provide consumers with a seamless luxury experience for its consumers regardless of geographic location.”

By way of context, ESW said in order to service its international client base, “Michael Malul London needed a partner that could quickly eliminate friction in its d-to-c customer journey across borders.” The company said it leveraged the sustainable fragrance houses’ existing technology “to launch multiple localized sites within weeks.”

As a result, Michael Malul London can “now navigate the challenges presented not only by multiple global currencies and payment methods but also the complexity of shipping fragrances — listed as dangerous goods because of their highly flammable nature — internationally.”

ESW has global offices in the U.S., U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, which is a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post. ESW has worked in 200 markets and with companies such as PVH Corp., Movado, Tarte, Nike Inc. and the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.