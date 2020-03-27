By  on March 27, 2020

Miracles happen when art and science get together.

Boston’s Ministry of Supply, the science-based apparel maker founded in the labs of MIT, is tackling the face mask shortage with a new kind of face protection for the health-care workers of Boston Medical Center, the company said Friday.

