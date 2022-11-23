×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Accessories

Why Own a Diamond Ring When You Can Rent One?

Mirakl Launches Service to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

The online marketplace software platform says its new service helps businesses create more effective ad campaigns for monetizing e-commerce.

A Mirakl Ads web page.
A Mirakl Ads web page. Courtesy

Mirakl, which engineers online marketplaces for retailers and brands around the world, has launched Mirakl Ads, a service meant to help businesses monetize e-commerce traffic.

Retail media networks offer massive potential for businesses to supercharge their e-commerce growth, but the existing solutions available today simply don’t offer the capabilities needed to deliver value in today’s e-commerce landscape,” Jean-Gabriel de Mourgues, executive vice president of Mirakl Connect and Growth Solutions, said in a statement.

The service provides metrics on what ads are generating the best sales and helps businesses create more effective ad campaigns and direct ads to customers most likely to respond. A marketplace operator is able to serve up ads through the Mirakl platform.

Related Galleries

The company also said Mirakl Ads is compatible with marketplace, drop ship and first-party e-commerce, and that it has established a team of retail media experts to help set up and scale campaigns.

Initial availability for Mirakl Ads will be in April 2023. Costs for utilizing Mirakl Ads would be variable depending on the degree of usage.

“Instead of irrelevant, distracting ads that can hurt the user experience, Mirakl Ads will surface the most relevant sponsored products to the right customers, leveraging Mirakl’s proprietary AI,” the company indicated in a statement. “Mirakl Ads streamlines campaign management with automated campaign capabilities that leverage sales data and sellers’ store catalogues to determine which sponsored ads will generate the best engagement, while also offering real-time performance metrics. The unified solution also eliminates the need for multiple logins, additional integrations and disparate budgets.”

According to statistics cited by Mirakl, retail media ad spending is projected to reach $160 billion globally by 2027. Amazon Inc. sold $31.1 billion in ads last year on its marketplace, while Walmart Inc. sold $2.1 billion worth of ads on its marketplace.

Increasingly, retailers and brands are integrating marketplace formats onto their e-commerce websites to broaden their assortments with additional merchandise categories, brands and items, with the aim to generate more online traffic. Macy’s, for example, launched its online marketplace in September and continues to evolve it, and next year, Bloomingdale’s will launch its online marketplace.

In addition to Amazon and Walmart, giant online marketplaces are operated by Alibaba, Farfetch and Shopify, though there’s a fast-growing subset of smaller ones emerging around the world. Express, Hudson’s Bay, Best Buy, Stadium Goods, Lands’ End, Crate & Barrel, Urban Outfitters and StockX are among the scores of marketplaces that have been launched in recent seasons, providing fuel for digital growth.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Hot Summer Bags

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mirakl Aims to Monetize E-commerce Traffic

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad