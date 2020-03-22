By  on March 22, 2020

LONDON — Miu Miu is making its Tmall debut on Monday, 10 days after Prada officially launched on China’s largest business-to-consumer platform. 

Both brands are also working with Aimee, a new virtual idol. With a realistic-looking posture, she is described as “trendy and luxurious.”

