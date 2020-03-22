@GwynethPaltrow is launching a collaboration with @ProenzaSchouler for G. Sport — @Goop’s athletic line. ⁣ ⁣ It may have been held off “if it was another category,” said Shaun Kearney, Goop’s general manager of fashion and home. “We discussed holding the collection.”⁣ ⁣ It’s activewear’s connection to wellness and “the Goop community looking to stay healthy” that made this release “a right fit,” Kearney continued. As nearly 40 million California residents alone were ordered to “stay at home” until further notice by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday and other states are likely to follow to help manage the outbreak, wellness — from the mental to physical — has been a rising focus.⁣ ⁣ The limited-edition collection, out online on March 22, marks Proenza Schouler’s first effort in activewear.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for a sneak peek of the collaboration. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @ryma___________ — #wwdfashion #goop #proenzaschouler #gwynethpaltrow