Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices, Maintenance Issues Arise

Douglas Baldasare, CEO of ChargeItSpot, says his firm's technology enables companies to track, maintain and secure mobile devices.

ChargeItSpot's "asset recharge center," called ARC.
ChargeItSpot's "asset recharge center," called ARC.

Industry-wide, handheld mobile devices have become standard issue for millions of store and distribution center workers — but they can be pain points for management.

“They have to replenish them all the time,” said Douglas Baldasare, founder and chief executive officer of ChargeItSpot. “The devices stop functioning. Software updates don’t come through. The WiFi may not be working. There’s hardware damage.

“Sometimes, there are not enough devices for employees, which leads to huge productivity declines,” said Baldasare. “Lead times to replenish lost devices, or service them, can be six to 12 months.”

Over a recent breakfast in Manhattan, Baldasare explained the technology solution developed by his company for mitigating the man hours and costs involved in maintaining handheld devices. The 11-year-old, Philadelphia-based ChargeItSpot provides cell phone charging stations to stores and malls, and last September, launched a self-service kiosk for securing, charging and monitoring employee handheld devices in warehouses and retail stores, called ARC, or “asset recharge center.”

Related Galleries

Employees use mobile devices to aid productivity and efficiency, and to streamline the supply chain flow, particularly in light of the bottlenecks at ports. Workers in distribution centers use the handhelds for picking and packing of online orders; store associates use them for inventory information, price checks, mobile payment processing, and accessing information for clienteling. Zebra, Honeywell, Samsung, Veriphone are some of the major providers of these handheld devices. Aside from retailers, logistics companies like FedEx and UPS, and other sectors use them.

“Think about the tight labor market,” Baldasare said. “It’s hard to find workers to hire so it’s really important that employers make the most of the workforce they have.”

The time and money involved in their maintenance of handhelds are not necessarily anticipated, and Baldasare contends that “solutions to effectively manage, trace and secure company-owned devices in the workplace are few and far between.” Devices are typically kept in backrooms where managers waste time overseeing manual sign-in and sign-out processes. When a device gets lost, there’s a cybersecurity risk. “In more or less 95 percent of the cases, employees who use handhelds are required to store and charge devices on premise at the retailer, warehouse or distribution cente-r,” though sometimes with high-end stores, associates do take home the handhelds to facilitate round-theclock clienteling, Baldasare said.

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,
Douglas Baldasare

ChargeitSpot’s cell-phone charging stations for consumers, called “SmartScreen,” enable shoppers to recharge and sanitize their cell phones in secured lockers while they browse and shop the selling floors. Baldasare said there are currently ChargeItSpot charging stations in about 200 Targets, 25 Bloomingdale’s stores, 30 Nordstrom locations, and 90 Under Armour stores, among others. Each store would have one to six SmartScreen units.

ARC is a self-service kiosk, requiring no manager oversight, where employees pick up and store hand-held devices in lockers. To pop open the door to the locker, employees have badges with bar codes that get scanned, or they can enter their employee ID into the system. The devices get charged up inside the lockers via connecting cables. The system determines which locker door pops open based on which device is most charged and ready to be used, which helps avoid a handheld device running out of power midway through a worker’s shift, requiring the worker to swap for another device. There is a touchscreen to report operating issues or damages with the devices.

“With ARC, when the employee returns a device, they’re asked to immediately report any device issues,” Baldasare said. “We then prevent that faulty device from going back into circulation, alert headquarters to (provide) a new device to that location, and alert the local manager to repair or send back the device.”

If an employee fails to return the device to the system within 24 hours, the worker’s name shows up on a report to the manager.

So far, Comoto/Revzilla, an e-commerce business operating distribution centers; the University of Mass Memorial Health Care; a big-box retailer, a digitally native food delivery business and an apparel firm, which Baldasare declined to name, have deployed ARC kiosks. They come in three sizes; the smallest with 24 lockers, a midsize version with 48 lockers and the largest kiosk contains 96 lockers. ChargeItSpot leases the hardware, typically for three to five years, and provides software maintenance, data reporting and connectivity. The stations range in size from 7.5 feet to 15 feet wide, and are all six feet tall and 14 inches deep.

ChargeItSpot has raised $25 million in funding since 2012 and has 130 employees. The company also has a network of 110 independent technicians contracted to service the ARC kiosks.

Prior to starting ChargeItSpot, Baldasare was an executive at The NewsMarket, a digital marketing firm backed by Apax Partners, Softbank Capital and Battery Ventures, where he was director of sales in London and later in Beijing as director of the Asia-Pacific division. He also has experience at Amazon and Interbrand.

Citing data from Statista and interviews with ARC clients, Baldasare said an estimated 15 million handheld devices are used in retail to fulfill orders and move products, representing an industry investment of nearly $20 billion. At any given moment, 30 percent of a company’s devices are missing, broken, have dead batteries or not properly charged for employee use.

“It’s all due to inefficient management processes,” Baldasare said.

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,
A ChargeItSpot cell phone charging station at Under Armour.
As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Hot Summer Bags

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad