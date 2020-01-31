By  on January 31, 2020

Luxury e-commerce site Moda Operandi raised $100 million in new equity and debt financing, led by existing investors New Enterprise Associates Inc. and the Apax Digital Fund, with additional participation from the Santo Domingo family, Comerica Bank and TriplePoint Capital, among others.

Moda will use the funds to invest in client experience, innovation, curation and the data and technology systems that power the platform.

