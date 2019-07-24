Productivity technology and app-maker Mogul has released what it describes as an “invitation-only” subscription tool for companies “trying to find diverse executive talent” as well as “senior women looking for new and better opportunities at the [vice president], c-suite and board member level.”

The tool is also a way to avoid the “high costs” of hiring executive search firms, the company said.

The overarching goal of the invite-only tool is to increase representation of women in the workplace. And Mogul, which describes itself as “the fastest-growing ecosystem for 30 million-plus women across 196 countries,” said it is in a “unique position to address this issue in the world, with female leaders and mavericks on its board of advisers including Suze Orman, Tina Exarhos, Ann Sarnoff and Cathie Black.”

Mogul also has notable “mentors,” who include Rebecca Minkoff, Chelsea Clinton and Katie Couric, among others.

Mogul said it is the owner of the “most comprehensive databases of senior women worldwide and one of the largest networks of 60,000 h.r. leaders.” Mogul said these leaders hail from clients such as IBM, Amazon, Home Depot, Bain & Co., CBS and Western Union, among others.

The company said by bridging its h.r. database with its 30 million women users, the “initiative aims to propel senior female leadership, transparently connecting them to executive job openings and further increasing diversity and inclusion at the top, thus paving the way for further diversity and inclusion across all other levels.”

Tiffany Pham, founder and chief executive officer of Mogul, said the company aspires “to help the world to reach its full potential, and so we must innovate and disrupt outdated practices, like women not being provided the same access to opportunities or information as others as they rise the ranks at work.”

As part of that commitment, Mogul offers free education resources “to women in need” across the globe via partnerships with the U.N. and other organizations. The company also convenes Millennials with its Mogul X events, which are designed to help attendees reach their goals while inspiring them as well. Speakers at the event in September, in New York City, include Orman and Pham as well as Ali Kriegsman, cofounder of Bulletin, and Stephanie Cohen, chief strategy officer at Goldman Sachs.

With this latest initiative, the aim to address the challenges faced by female business leaders.

“We must get rid of biases that diverse talent faces across all levels, keeping them from reaching their goals and realizing their full potential,” Pham said. “We, therefore, created ‘invitation only’ to address this problem women around the world must overcome throughout their careers, by working directly with Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and consulting firms to support their employer branding and executive search efforts to attract, retain, and advance these women in leadership roles.”

To add some context, Mogul said 90 percent of senior executive positions are attained through networking, “while 85 percent of this network of senior positions are men.” The company said gender parity initiatives “aren’t focusing enough” on helping women reach senior roles. Mogul said men hold about 62 percent of manager positions versus 38 percent for women.

“With ‘invitation only,’ businesses will be able to feature [vice president], c-suite and board member-level jobs to Mogul’s high-profile network of 15,000 senior women currently holding executive roles at Fortune 500 companies, top-tier growth-stage start-ups and consulting firms,” the company said, adding that it means businesses can use the new platform to directly reach senior women executives worldwide, “rather than use expensive executive recruitment firms,” which it claimed can cost “anywhere to several millions of dollars a year to fill these same executive roles.”

Mogul said its partners that have signed up to use the platform include Expedia, Ericsson, Stanley Black & Decker, MediaRadar and Hansgrohe.

Expedia described the “invitation-only” platform and initiative in a statement as a “pioneering movement to increase female representation as a whole, especially for senior roles,” while adding that it hopes “to set a standard in the industry on creating the same opportunities for everyone. We want to leverage disruptive technology to accelerate finding top female talent, as otherwise most of these job opportunities at the senior level come from a niche network.”

Expedia said executive recruitment firms “are very expensive” and with the new networking platform from Mogul, the company “can now drive ROI, given the lower costs, and focus our investments and efforts on even further resources that benefit advancing women and diversity and inclusion at work.”

