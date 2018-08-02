Luxury brand Mulberry has partnered with Tulip to deploy several of the technology company’s solutions, which are aimed at improving the in-store shopping experience.

Tulip, which describes itself as a mobile application provider that is “focused on empowering workers in retail stores,” will be providing Mulberry’s sales associates “access to the complete extended digital product catalogue with a single view of stock across the business, support for advanced customer engagement and clienteling, and the latest in mobile- [and] iPad-powered point of sale,” the technology company said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ali Asaria, chief executive officer of Tulip, said “empowering the Mulberry sales associates with the right mobile tools will not only make them more valuable and productive, it will help their associates build relationships, create loyal customers and elevate the brand.”

See related story: Tulip CEO: Sales Associates Key to Digital Convergence Success

The solutions being implemented include Tulip Checkout, which will provide “access to product inventory in the store and online,” is being described by the company as a “truly endless aisle.” Tulip Assisted Selling will also be deployed, which is a technology that offers “access to the catalogue when servicing customers shoulder-to-shoulder in the store,” the company said.

Tulip Clienteling is also included in the suite of solutions, which enables store associates to “access customer profiles and send personalized messages to their key customers delivering a one-to-one experience.” Mulberry will also use Tulip Runner, which the company said is designed to “connect store associates with backroom employees or other associates to retrieve products without leaving the customer’s side.”

Aside from Mulberry, Tulip’s clients include Kate Spade, Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bonobos and Michael Kors, among others.

