Retail performance improvement platform provider Multimedia Plus named Kevin Finnegan to its board of advisers. The appointment follows the rollout of an upgrade to the company’s Incite solution earlier this year as well as retailers such as Tiffany & Co. touting the platform’s benefits.

Finnegan serves as vice president of Ann Taylor Factory/Loft Outlet Stores, “and brings wisdom and experience in the retail industry from holding executive-level positions at New York & Company, Gap Inc., Saks Fifth Avenue, and The Limited,” Multimedia Plus said, adding that Finnegan is also an adviser at XRC Labs Accelerator.

Finnegan said having the “right technology is essential to a successful in-store strategy” and described Multimedia Plus as a company that is “paving the way.”

The company’s platform offers frontline sales associates ongoing and “offensive skill-building” as well as strategies to help improve the customer experience. “Key areas of communication include product knowledge, new up-selling and cross-selling opportunities, problem-solving techniques, professional and management development, the latest corporate announcements and other communications,” the company said.