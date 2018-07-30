Multimedia Plus, the company whose platform is designed to help front-line retail sales associates create better in-store and off-line shopping experiences for consumers, was awarded a patent that “covers learning management systems” while providing “centrally updatable digital content on mobile devices.”

MMP’s retail solution, Incite, is an app-based platform that is used to train, inform and foster better communication with sales associates as well as arm them with “offensive skill-building.” The issuance of the patent, titled “Remote Device Content and Learning Management System and Method,” comes as retailers and brands deploy technologies to help create a more “delightful” shopping experience. Incite is used by companies to elevate the shopping experience. Tiffany & Co. recently cited the deployment of MMP’s technology for its improved quarterly results.

Clients of MMP include Armani, Kate Spade New York, Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden and David’s Bridal, among others. “Retailers’ needs to deliver content have expanded greatly with daily media-rich communications,” MMP said in a statement. “As retailers are struggling with tablets that are at memory capacity, the result is constantly shuffling content from the cloud.”

David Harouche, chief executive officer of MMP, said the patent addresses this issue. “The method ensures consistent communications of significant high-bandwidth content on shared devices, as well as being a step ahead for technology-leading retailers as they move to a 1:1 tablet-to-associate ratio,” MMP said.

Harouche said the award of the patent is a confirmation of the company’s leadership with these types of technologies. “Industries such as retail, hospitality and restaurants will now be able to ensure centrally updatable digital content is available at the store level,” he said. “By leveraging the speed of the local store network, all devices can be updated quickly, minimizing the use of external bandwidth, and providing a consistent and timely communications solution.”

MMP has delivered more than one million programs via five million modules to associates in 22 countries.

For more WWD business news, see:

Consinee Group Showcased the ‘Capabilities of Cashmere’ at Fashion Event

Economists Temper Global Growth Outlook Amid Trade Wars, Political Uncertainties

WWD Viewpoint: Personal, Primed and Ready