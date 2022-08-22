×
Narvar Teams Up With Fillogic to Help Retailers Expedite Product Returns

The two companies have a common goal of improving the returns process and building longtime customer value.

Young asia people woman female e-commerce
Narvar and Fillogic have teamed up to expedite the product return process for merchants. Chaay_tee - stock.adobe.com

Narvar and Fillogic have joined forces to help brands and merchants expedite the product returns process. “The partnership will leverage the combination of Narvar’s end-to-end returns management solution and the Fillogic Hub Network as well as Fillogic’s proprietary, state-of-the-art sortation and segmentation technology,” Narvar said in a statement.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed, but under the deal, Fillogic will be able to pick up merchandise from Narvar’s drop-off locations “to aggregate and intelligently sort packages for efficient, consolidated pickup and delivery in the middle and final mile, helping retailers get returned inventory back in stock 70 percent faster than normal,” the company said in a statement adding that Fillogic’s Delivery Marketplace, which is a proprietary multicarrier network and sortation and segmentation solution, “helps retailers save up to 65 percent in time and costs on transportation while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80 percent.”

Narvar has more than 200,000 drop-off locations. Fillogic offers retailers a solution that improves their level of service while reducing costs and mitigating emissions. Together, the two companies have an aligned mission. Michael Haswell, vice president of global partnerships at Narvar, said the two companies “share a common goal — helping retailers and brands streamline the returns process and build stronger lifelong customer relationships.”

“Narvar specializes in creating the best possible post-purchase experience for retailers and their customers, which made our decision to partner with the company easy,” said Bill Thayer, cofounder and chief executive officer at Fillogic. “As demand for our platform’s returns and reverse logistics capabilities continued to grow, it was important for us to work with a partner with the scale and ability to meet the needs of retailers. When it comes to unlocking new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies by sustainably optimizing the returns process, Narvar is the perfect partner for us.”

Narvar is known in the industry as a pioneer of how merchants engage shoppers after they hit the “buy” button. Narvar’s post-purchase platform is used by more than 1,200 brands, which includes companies such as Sephora, Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co., Sonos, Warby Parker, LVMH and L’Oréal, among many others.

Fillogic is known for helping merchants and transportation networks maximize efficiencies through its mall-based micro-distribution hubs.

