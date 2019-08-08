Narvar said it is expanding its platform to include the “prepurchase consideration” phase of a shopper’s journey, which then be coupled with the solution’s post-purchase data. The goal is to help shoppers make “better-informed decisions that help drive conversion, increase customer flexibility and satisfaction, and reduce delivery uncertainty for consumers,” the company said.

“As part of this expansion, Narvar will also be addressing consumer challenges regarding return policies, delivery guarantees, and adding to its offline pick-up options,” Narvar said in a statement. “Retailers will be able to unify their existing post-purchase data with their prepurchase experience, elevating their customer experience across the entire shopping journey with a single, digital platform.”

Why is this important? According to research from Gartner, 44 percent of consumer respondents are concerned that they have “missed a better option every time they make a purchase.” Narvar said to mitigate this feeling of uncertainty, “brands must focus on building stronger relationships between customers and their brand by helping customers — understand their options, make a purchase, give them confidence and reassure their decision.”

Amit Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Narvar, said delivery and product returns “have become integral to the overall shopping experience, which means they play a key role in consumers’ decisions of whether to purchase or not. Now, retailers can give customers confidence that the postpurchase experience is something they do not need to worry about.”

Narvar research showed that 53 percent of shoppers will skip buying a product is they don’t know when it will arrive. And 18 percent of consumers globally “say not having enough time to evaluate a purchase prevents them from making a purchase in the first place,” the company said.