Nate, the artificial intelligence app and universal accelerator for online checkout, is making online shopping even easier with the launch of its buy now, pay later option through the app’s automated checkout. Unlike other BNPL solutions, Nate offers consumers the flexible payment option with any online retailer in the U.S.

According to a research survey by The Ascent, which surveyed 2,000 Americans about their BNPL habits in March 2020 and March 2021, over a third of U.S. consumers have used a BNPL service with a fifth of those consumers paying later at least once a month.

Of all BNPL options available, Nate said it will be the first solution that works everywhere, does not charge retailers and protects consumer privacy. Shoppers pay a flat $1 convenience charge for every transaction.

“At Nate, we listen to feedback from people every day. We strive to give consumers the tools they deserve to make purchases confidently and seamlessly,” said Albert Saniger, founder and chief executive officer at Nate. “After our research, we quickly realized it was time to create a financing solution that was privacy-first. Unlike other pay later services, we don’t sell conversion upside to retailers. This means our customers are people, not companies.”

Moreover, Saniger said, using Nate allows consumers with added security, knowing they are not giving up data to third parties. In fact, the company’s privacy-first mind-set is a large part of the appeal for consumers who want to avoid context switching, website redirects and repeatedly inputting address and payment details.

In October, Nate launched a secure one-click checkout, using artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, centralizing online shopping on one platform in order to protect privacy and allow consumers to purchase any item with one click while automatically applying any publicly available discounts in the process. Now, within the process consumers will be given the additional option to click “pay later” while still experiencing the same fast, frictionless checkout.

Notably, retailers are able to benefit from Nate’s seamless and BNPL offerings without any integration. “Retailers don’t have to decrease their margins when a purchase is financed,” Saniger said. “It’s a win-win for the entire industry. We’re proud to be leading the change.”

