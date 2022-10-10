×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

BravoCon activations across physical, broadcast, online and virtual skew more multiverse than mere metaverse.

NBCUniversal NBCU metaverse Bravo BravoCon
A look at NBCU's virtual Bravo Bazaar for BravoCon. Courtesy image

NBCUniversal’s “One Platform” shoppable TV initiative plans to take Bravo beyond mere commerce and television. On Monday, the company revealed that this week’s BravoCon 2022 in New York will traverse multiple consumer experiences in the real, digital and virtual worlds.

This year’s Bravo Bazaar will offer fans of “Real Housewives,” “Top Chef,” “Below Deck” and other shows more than 60 brands at its on-site event, with transactions powered by NBCUniversal checkout, while others explore an “enhanced” metaverse version. Staged with recreations of sets from favorite shows and studded with shoppable products, the virtual event, which launched last year, will be four times larger this time. TRESemmé, a featured brand partner, will also sponsor a real-world salon with products that people can shop in-person and online.

Related Galleries

“NBCUniversal has a keen pulse on the wants and needs of the Bravo fandom,” said Evan Moore, senior vice president of commerce partnerships at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships division. “By embedding shoppable experiences within key moments where fans are living out the Bravo life — whether it’s at BravoCon, online across our properties, or in the metaverse with the enhanced Bravo Bazaar — we can drive genuine connection and impact for our partners that transcend the screen and the shows.”

The list of Bravo-approved brands includes Lashaholics, Literie Candles and Verishop brands, plus others spurred by the network’s stars such as Sewing Down South, LoverBoy and CaraGala. Products and services span retail, beauty, apparel and home decor, among other categories.

At TRESemmé’s BravoCon Salon, event attendees can “achieve Bravolebrity-styled hair,” according to Jessica Grigoriou, the hair care brand’s head of beauty marketing and Salon & Masstige portfolio director. The salon and shopping opportunity goes beyond the Con as well. “We’re excited to extend these shoppable experiences to Bravo fans around the world using QR code technology on-site within the salon and on-air utilizing a Live Look In on Bravo and a branded bar on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’” she explained.

Altogether, according to NBCU, “Bravoholics” everywhere will be able to shop for their favorite looks and styles.

It’s an ambitious move, but the company has plenty of reason to be optimistic. In previous research the company noted that consumers engaged with its Commercial Innovations were 88 percent more likely to remember relevant brands, and 79 percent were less likely to change channels. Shopping activations, specifically, showed twice the efficacy of traditional advertisements.

The media giant, apparently emboldened by the numbers, seems to be doubling down on shopping and expanding it even beyond the initiative’s original premise.

Introduced in 2019, the company’s shoppable TV initiative began with QR codes on TV screens to funnel viewers into its e-commerce storefront. Over time it added to its lineup of shows, sporting events and products, eventually turning its attention to the metaverse. Last year’s virtual Bravo Bazaar preceded other announcements — most recently, it introduced new augmented reality features for immersive ad experiences and partnerships with virtual platforms such as Shop the Scenes, which will launch a “Today” show holiday pop-up.

NBCU is betting on its passionate TV fan base to power it all. Indeed, fan communities have become a major priority for commerce platforms in general, especially given their propensity to drive activity and shopping in the virtual world.

However, the metaverse is only one facet of BravoCon. Indeed, the multiplatform effort blends broadcast TV with real world, online and immersive virtual experiences, comprising a strategy that’s akin to an amplified version of omnichannel retail. But instead of merely fusing physical and digital platforms, the quadruple play adds more literal dimensionality to the equation.

The takeaway: While some platforms and brands may still struggle with omnichannel retail or mull over their place in the metaverse, there’s a multiverse of shopping that’s already underway.

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Hot Summer Bags

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

NBCU’s Shopping Push Takes Bravo to Metaverse and Beyond

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad