NBCU Brings Shoppable TV to Verishop, Expands Checkout

Jimmy Fallon and Steve Wozniak weren’t the only notable appearances at NBCUniversal’s One23 developer conference. The company’s pursuit of shopping also took the spotlight on Wednesday, thanks to new shopping integrations for Verishop brands, checkout updates and more.

The former comes courtesy of NBCU’s Retail Media Extension, a new “self-service suite of contextually relevant shoppable native ad placements” available to brands of all sizes, according to the company. Starting with Verishop, advertisers can use the Retail Media Extension Network to connect to new audiences using CitrusAd data and support NBCU Checkout.

The checkout tool itself also spreads its wings, extending now to Peacock under the banner of “Must ShopTV.”

According to NBCU’s latest research, Peacock — which operates through an ad-supported model — showed a 24 percent jump in purchase intent over streaming rivals, at least among the streaming platform’s 79.4 million monthly active users. That could change over time, however, as more streaming providers like Disney introduce commercials into their base tier of services.

Separate ads and commercials are one thing, but shopping the entertainment content itself is another. Now Peacock is employing Kerv Interactive technology to identify items in a video, find them or similar products in the One Platform Commerce Marketplace and allow purchasing using a remote control.

NBCU also announced other features that can inject brands into in-scene ads, with 2D signage or 3D product placements added to a show during post-production.

These updates and others form four main “pillars” of key announcements for NBCU spanning data and identity; activation and automation; ad innovation and commerce, and measurement and impact.