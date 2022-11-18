×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Business

Macy’s Shows Q3 Declines But Raises Earnings Outlook

Eye

Inside the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Party at the Brooklyn Museum

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

The fashion photographer touted that this collaboration with model Jazzelle Zanaughtti "sets the standard for fashion in the metaverse."

Two looks from Nick Knight's Ikon-1 NFT project. Right: ikon-1 wears Maison Taskin [Perc Top] and [Perc Singlet] styled with [Penny] beat by Jazzelle Zanaughtti. Left: ikon-1 wears [Butterflies]
Two looks from Nick Knight's Ikon-1 NFT project. Right: ikon-1 wears Maison Taskin [Perc Top] and [Perc Singlet] styled with [Penny] beat by Jazzelle Zanaughtti. Left: ikon-1 wears [Butterflies] Courtesy

Nick Knight, the photographer, filmmaker and founder of the pioneering fashion website ShowStudio, has finally dipped his toes into the metaverse with the launch of the NFT collection ikon-1.

Having teased his collaboration with model and Instagram star Jazzelle Zanaughtti, better known by her social media moniker Uglyworldwide, in an interview with WWD earlier in the summer, some 8,000 unique collectible NFTs, built to fit the ERC-721 standard for creating nonfungible tokens, will drop at the beginning of December at ikon-1.com.

Once minted, each ikon-1 token will have its own homepage with expanded views of the NFTs, and the page will act as a ticket to access the virtual ShowStudio and Knight’s future projects and drops.

Related Galleries

The first project after the ikon-1 launch will be a virtual live fashion shoot that will only be open to NFT holders.

“Zanaughtti will be wearing some of the NFTs and if you are lucky enough to have one of those, I will then be photographing and creating images of your NFTs,” he added.

Knight discovered Zanaughtti six years ago through Instagram. He considers them “a contemporary version of Cindy Sherman, creating all these exciting different looks for themselves.”

“I remember they shaved their eyebrows off. And at the time, they were with a local model agency in Chicago, which said: ‘Oh, you’ve shaved your eyebrows off. You’ll never work again. You are now sacked from his agency.’ And Zanaughtti’s response was to shave their hair off completely and move to New York,” Knight recalled.

Zanaughtti reviewing the visuals. Courtesy

Impressed with Zanaughtti’s bold look, Knight then invited them to work on a Comme des Garçons shoot. “The clothes are amazing. You need somebody who had that feeling of otherworldliness that Rei Kawakubo puts in designs,” Knight added.

These ikon-1 artworks are the results of more than 40 collaborators handpicked by Knight and Zanaughtti. Some of them specialize in digital fashion creation, such as Tribute Brand, Scarlett Yang, Linxi Zhu and Nusi Quero.

The photographer thinks that having these pioneering digital fashion designers on board is the equivalent of having “Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons and John Galliano create a wardrobe for you.”

He learned it the hard way that one will also have to dress to impress in the metaverse.

“I went to a virtual opening of the brilliant Russian doll-makers, the two sisters who made these incredible dolls. They made a virtual space, which actually was incredibly impressive, and I went to visit them in that space. But, of course, because I have a physical appearance in the metaverse, which I wasn’t controlling at all, [and] these two sisters come toward me, both dressed in Chanel — one in pink and one in baby blue — and I looked down at myself.

“I had been given the sort of default clothing to the Oculus Rift, which I’m not gonna tell you what it was, but It wasn’t great. It was not how I wanted to appear in front of these two artists who I had enormous respect for,” Knight said.

Famed hairstylist Eugene Souleiman and nail artist Marian Newman were also involved. They created 50 sets of hairpieces and 15 sets of nails, respectively, for the project.

After all the digital assets were created, it was the responsibility of digital artist Tom Wandrag, who is a longtime collaborator of ShowStudio, to put the 3D models together and switch all the different digital elements around to create these unique tokens for ikon-1.

“When we started doing the combinations, it quickly get into hundreds of thousands. So we took it right down to 8,000. But what’s really interesting is the fact that although it’s the same avatar in the same pose, the range of imagery we’ve managed to create is really very diverse, very different and very exciting.

“There’s another component to this. I worked on about 500 of these in the collection, where I actually got to work on a program called ZBrush, where you can change somebody’s physicality completely. Even that physicality no longer becomes human, you’re looking at something [that] is like an abstract painting. It’s suddenly not quite far from a Pierre Soulages painting,” explained Knight.

Various iterations of "ikon-1"
Various iterations of ikon-1. Courtesy

Knight is no stranger to digital fashion. One of his earliest projects at ShowStudio, the London-based creative platform he founded in 2000, was a 3D scan of a model on a virtual catwalk. He has also used similar techniques in projects with megastars like Bjork and Lady Gaga, and fashion brands such as Burberry and Margiela.

He said the idea of doing an NFT project started at the beginning of the lockdown, when “it became impossible to continue in the same way that the fashion industry had been working for the last however many years.

“My aim is to make ShowStudio into a virtual space where you can come interact in a meaningful and entertaining way. And this project is the first step toward that,” Knight said.

“When you’re part of a big creative wave that’s happening, you can’t quite ascertain the parameters of that way. Of course, you can look back at Pop Art, Surrealism or Impressionism, and say it’s these artists. They did this. It’s worth that. It changed this and that’s the work.

“But when you’re part of something that’s moving on, and inventing itself as you’re moving on, it’s very hard to see quite how far-reaching that is and what indeed it will become. I’m hoping a virtual ShowStudio will be a much more exciting place than where else I’m seeing at the moment,” he added.

With project ikon-1, Knight said he wants to “set the standard for fashion in the metaverse,” and touted that it’s the first time that an image-maker at his level has produced a full-fledged editorial project that fully utilizes blockchain and NFT technologies.

He believes that these NFTs can be considered “iconic editorial mixed-media artworks and access-tokens to the burgeoning Web3 world that ShowStudio is building in public via projects like this.”

“Fashion needs to change. And the digital world is fashion’s future, in my opinion. Traditionally, photographers consider models as a blank canvas for their ideas; that’s not how we work here. I want Zanaughtti to be at the very center of creating their own avatar,” Knight said.

“I’m not imposing a look on Zanaughtti, but giving them a new dimension to exist in; with all the splendor, with all the surrealism, with all the poetry and the whimsy. We’re creating the first NFT with feelings, with emotions, and with a point of view,” he said.

Eugene Souleman preparing his work for the scanning process.
Eugene Souleman preparing his work for the scanning process. Courtesy

Knight also thinks that the decentralized nature of Web3 goes nicely with ShowStudio’s long tradition of “never accepted advertising because we never wanted people to tell us what we can and can’t do.”

“If this project brings in money, that would be great. But it’s not the end of why we do it. We do it partly because I love making imagery, and I’m very fascinated with new technology.

“The metaverse is a fascinating new situation for us all. It’s a new civilization. I think it’s really important for artists and people who are working for the love of art to be involved in what ShowStudio has always been about really, making money but sort of creating art and trying to do things that feel exciting. I think it’s important to enter into the metaverse in that mind spirit,” Knight said.

With regard to upcoming projects after ikon-1, Knight said he would love to bring tailoring into the metaverse.

“There are so many interesting things to do and what we will be doing in this virtual space. But as perhaps as surprising as that is, bringing your Savile Row tailoring into the metaverse where people actually don’t have physical bodies is an interesting concept,” he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Hot Summer Bags

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nick Knight's Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad