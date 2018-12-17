Using judging criteria that includes product innovation, capacity for high ROI and “potential for commercial success,” a panel of retail industry technology experts from companies such as Google Cloud, Iloveretail.fr, LeadX Capital Partners, Groupe Beaumanoir and Bearing Point, among others have selected 20 French-based start-ups to showcase their solutions at a special pavilion during the NRF Big Show this coming January.

The winners were drawn from a pool of 100 companies and include six early-stage start-ups and 14 mature ones. The French technology pavilion is being run by Business France and La French Tech and focuses on solutions that improve marketing, store management, consumer experiences and logistics, among other products and services. NRF’s Big Show runs Jan. 13 to 15 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Organizers of the pavilion noted that French start-ups what focus on retail has grown significantly over the past three years, and there are more than 1,000 firms “working on improving brands and shop experience through simplification and driving faster sales growth.”

Thierry Gadou, chief executive officer and chairman of SES-Imagotag, which is sponsoring the pavilion, said “more than ever, shops need to reinvent themselves and master digital solutions. France is a significant player in retail tech and these companies can help brands achieve this critical digital transformation.”

Organizers of the pavilion said Mirakl, “one of the mature participants, has successfully generated growth thanks to its marketplace model for major names such as Best Buy, Urban Outfitters and Office Depot, but it’s not the only one seducing American brands. ContentSquare and AB Tasty both improve optimization for clients such as GoPro, Rebecca Minkoff, Avon, Ralph Lauren, Goldman Sachs, Tiffany & Co, 1-800 flowers, Lime Crime, Vans, Timberland, Hugo Boss, Kipling, North Face, Ashley Homestore, Assurant, Deckers Brands, Gannett, SuperShuttle and more.”

Aside from Miraki, ContentSquare and AB Tasty, the delegation includes: Qopius, which is an autonomous shelf-scanning solution to optimize shelf space; Neos, which is a “cashier less checkout” that allows “consumers to scan and purchase products straight from” mobile devices; Proximis, which positions itself as the only true digital unified commerce platform in the market, and One Stock, which describes itself as an “omnichannel enabler” for retailers and brands, among others.

French technology companies that focus on the shopping experiences showcasing at the pavilion includes Kylii Kids, which describes itself as a leader in the “digital kid’s corner” and SimpliField, which said it “helps brands’ teams achieve perfect execution and deliver a consistent experience across all stores.”