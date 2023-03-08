×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel RTW Fall 2023

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

NYFTLab’s New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

For 10 years, NYFTLab has given brands, department stores and others a pipeline to fresh tech and innovation. Here are the businesses they chose for the next cohort.

NYFTLab
NYFTLab will announce its 10th cohort and new fashion and retail partners sometime on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

New York Fashion Tech Lab has spent a decade working two ends of the fashion innovation spectrum: To women-led fashion start-ups, the annual selection of cohorts represents an opportunity to learn from and connect with the major players. For brands and retailers, it’s an exploration of fresh approaches — and because they select the participants, the choices shed light on what some of the world’s most influential fashion companies want to see.

The latest cohort, which is due to be announced sometime on Wednesday, is no exception.

“It’s not me or the lab choosing the companies. It’s the retailers and brands identifying that user need, pain point or interesting topic,” Jackie Treblicock, NYFTLab’s managing director, told WWD. “So what I have found is that the industry takes notes and extracts the themes, and it usually is a light into what’s happening across the industry.”

Related Galleries

This year, the nonprofit group added partners Saks Inc., Selfridges, The TJX Cos. Inc. and Wolverine World Wide Inc. to the roster. They join returning companies Burberry, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Macy’s Inc., Richemont and Vera Bradley Inc., with additional support from Accenture and Fenwick & West LLP.

The panel convened for a half-day session and evaluated the applications together, before ultimately settling on the final class of start-ups. The lineup reads like a list of fashion technology’s greatest hits of the moment.

For instance, advances in artificial intelligence are leading to chatbots that are uncanny in their natural language processing and understanding. While tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT fascinates the tech sector and public at large, start-ups like Sociate focus on what natural interactions can bring to the fashion retail business.

“Sociate is a personal stylist that sees and speaks, powered by proprietary curious AI,” explained Yasmin Topia, chief executive officer and cofounder. “Imagine never having to click, scroll or guess key words to find exactly what you want ever again. [You can] just talk to websites like they are people and get what you want.

“Customers are able to have two-way styling conversations with our AI personal stylist — show what they love, explain what they need — and she finds it for you, just like a real sales assistant.”

The business grabbed the attention of NYFTLab’s fashion and retail partners, along with five others, allowing these female founders to soon dive into 12 weeks of classes, mentorship sessions and networking opportunities.

The full list is as follows:

  • Altr: A digital fashion platform dedicated to unlocking the value of archival fashion.
  • Hue: A technology platform that allows brands and retailers to embed shoppable short-form UGC [user-generated content] video reviews on their websites.
  • Psykhe: Specializes in AI and psychology-powered merchandising and personalization.
  • Sociate: Developer of intelligence-driven chat tools, specifically an AI personal stylist that can see and speak with customers.
  • Sparkbox: Platform for data-driven pricing and inventory planning to improve profit and reduce waste.
  • Try Your Best: End-to-end community management solution that allows brands to connect, engage and reward fans.

For Trebilcock, the themes are rather apparent. The areas traverse retail nuts and bolts, such as price and inventory, to areas such as chat AI, personalization and Web 3.0 — including one that centers on “archival fashion and what legacy brands can do to turn that into digital assets.

“Another focuses on loyalty, which I think is one of the most interesting and relevant aspects of what you can do in Web 3.0. There’s also loyalty and brand engagement, video and UGC e-commerce reviews, price optimization and inventory planning.”

This year’s participants will follow in the footsteps of alumni such as DressX and Obsess, and fittingly for a project focused on female founders, the official announcement will arrive on International Women’s Day. In that way, NYFTLab’s mission is to fill certain needs in the fashion sector — whether that’s to bring more women-led businesses into the fold or shine a light on technical excellence and innovations that can guide fashion into the future.

The effort itself has changed over the past decade, as has the sector’s perspective, noted Trebilcock.

“When this first started, it was initially with the chief technology officers and chief information officers. That’s where tech went — they were getting pinged on LinkedIn, and [asking,] ‘Should we work with start-ups or not? Is that going to be a thing?’ — and cut to today — absolutely, it’s everyone’s responsibility. It doesn’t sit with the CTO or CIO anymore.

“Everyone, everything is infused with tech. So it’s everyone’s job to know what’s out there.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Hot Summer Bags

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NYFTLab's New Cohort Showcases the Innovations the Big Brands Want

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad