Luxury Hotel Group Oetker Collection Enters Metaverse With Drest

The fashion gaming platform will allow users to put together looks with pieces from more than 250 designer fashion brands with hotels from the Oetker Collection as background. 

A mock up of a virtual
A mock-up of a virtual avatar in front of Le Bristol Paris on the fashion gaming Drest. Courtesy

LONDON — Oetker Collection, the hospitality group behind some of the finest hotels in the world including The Lanesborough, Le Bristol Paris and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, is venturing into the metaverse with fashion gaming app Drest.

The female audience-led digital platform, founded by former British fashion editor Lucy Yeomans, will allow users to put together looks with pieces from more than 250 designer fashion brands for a virtual daily photo challenge with hotels from the Oetker Collection as background.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Oetker Collection and together usher in a new era for travel experiences in the metaverse. Oetker Collection’s beautiful properties, in some of the world’s most desirable locations, are truly iconic and synonymous with style and elegance, making them the perfect partner for this, Drest’s latest gaming adventure,” Yeomans said.

Simon Neggers, senior vice president of sales, marketing and communications at Oetker Collection, added that the partnership with Drest “allows people to discover Oetker Collection hotels in a fun and immersive way and the interactive challenges truly bring the escapism and glamour of travel to life.”

Drest touted that this partnership marks the first time a luxury hospitality brand will “enable meaningful brand storytelling and discovery via mobile gaming.”


A mock-up of a virtual avatar in front of Le Bristol Paris on the fashion gaming Drest. Courtesy

As part of the game, players will be first transported to Le Bristol Paris to create a series of haute couture-themed photo shoots. Uses will also be able to come up with a mood board for their virtual stay at the hotel.

After that, users will visit the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France for a summer vacation shoot with the hotel’s emblematic swimming pool as one of the backdrops, as well as to the Château Saint-Martin & Spa nearby Venice in the hills of the French Alps.

Across the English Channel in London, The Lanesborough by Hyde Park Corner will invite users to dress as if attending a lunch at the hotel’s new restaurant The Lanesborough Grill.

The challenge will also come to the group’s other hotels including L’Apogée Courchevel in France; Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden; Eden Rock St Barths; Jumby Bay Island in Antigua; Palácio Tangará in São Paulo; The Woodward in Geneva, and Hotel La Palma in Capri throughout the rest of the year.

Since 2020, Drest has collaborated with a slew of luxury brands including Gucci, Cartier, Prada, Valentino and Nars on various projects, as well as with Natalia Vodianova, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Candice Huffine on the charitable Supermodel avatars program.

There are 342 luxury brands on the platform as of July 2022.

