By  on March 3, 2020

MILAN — Due to the coronavirus outbreak that has hit Italy’s Lombardy region, Milan citizens have been advised by local and national authorities to avoid crowded places and therefore have been obliged to change their daily habits.

With several companies closing their offices and asking employees to work from home, all the gyms and sports clubs shut down until at least March 8, and a range of beauty centers, mostly operated by Chinese entrepreneurs, closed, Milanese consumers are finding online and on-demand services a vital option for sticking to their routines.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers