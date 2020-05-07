Returns technology company Optoro has teamed up with Returnly to offer a “bundled returns solution” in response to the shift to e-commerce amid the coronavirus outbreak. The goal is to help drive sales, lower costs and retain customers.

The companies said in a joint statement that Optoro will integrate Returnly’s “customer-facing e-commerce returns technology into its broader returns platform to now offer the first end-to-end returns solution for retailers and brands, at a time where they need tools to boost revenue and cut costs.”

Terms of the deal between the companies were not disclosed. The companies said the strategic partnership was formed to address the need for “better online consumer returns experiences and more efficient returns management in response to the shift to e-commerce during COVID-19 store closures.”

Adam Vitarello, president and cofounder of Optoro, said that in today’s climate, e-commerce “plays a more important role than ever, and with e-commerce comes a higher rate of returns.”

“In response, retailers must focus on making returns easy for customers and better for their bottom line,” he added, claiming that “Optoro now offers the most complete returns solution from customer initiation to returns management to resale across all available channels, thereby helping retailers lean into returns as a key differentiator during these challenging times.”

The bundled solution has features that include instant credit and a “personalized, self-serve online returns experience,” as well as a more streamlined process for returns and an “integrated direct-to-consumer and business-to-business resale channel to unlock maximum value on returned items and offer liquidity on returned and excess inventory.”

Clients of Optoro include Best Buy, Target, Jet.com and Ikea, while Returnly counts Everlane, Outdoor Voices and UnTuckit as among its customers.