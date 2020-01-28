Pinning down a lip color might have just gotten a little easier.

Pinterest revealed a new feature on Tuesday that allows users to virtually try lipstick. With Try On, users in the U.S. can test lip colors using augmented reality, courtesy of the selfie view of their Pinterest camera. The feature maps the onscreen looks to real world products from bareMinerals, Estée Lauder, Sephora, Neutrogena and L’Oreal’s NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beauté, Lancôme and Urban Decay.