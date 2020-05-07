Pinterest has pushed its social commerce effort to a new place — namely, Shopify. The social bookmarking network and e-commerce platform have partnered on an app that allows Shopify merchants to quickly spin up Shoppable Pins.

The Pinterest app on Shopify, which launched Thursday, gives retailers a fast, easy way to upload product catalogues to Pinterest, without having to edit code or take on other development costs.

Features include tag installation, catalogue ingestion, automatic daily updating of products and an ad-buying interface, as well as reporting and results tracking.

The companies designed the app (or channel) for ease of use, so retailers can reach a wide distribution across the Pinterest platform — with or without ads.

“As we make Pinterest more shoppable, Shopify is the perfect partner for bringing access to catalogues, Product Pins and shopping ads to merchants, so they can get in front of the millions of Pinners looking for unique products that match their taste,” said Jeremy King, Pinterest’s senior vice president of technology.

“With the new Pinterest app on Shopify, in just a few clicks, retailers can take the products on their virtual store shelves to the recommendations Pinners see as they shop.”

King sees merchants “adapting to new realities” as they make sense of what the coronavirus crisis has wrought and how it will change things in the future.

“[That’s] why we’re focused on making both our ads and organic features available and impactful to businesses of all sizes,” he added. The company also points to its new “shop tab” on merchant Pinterest profiles as another means of product discovery on the social network.

Given Shopify’s size, the rollout has the potential to boost Pinterest’s social commerce efforts. Shopify serves more than a million merchants and more than 300 million unique shoppers, casting the company to some experts as an emerging Amazon rival.

For Satish Kanwar, vice president of product at Shopify, the app allows for “another powerful marketing tool for merchants to share their products with a new audience,” he said.

That’s no small affair. Pinterest’s network is packed with more than 350 million users, any of whom will be able to “purchase the item directly from the merchant’s store,” he continued. “The channel also makes it even easier for merchants to advertise to and acquire new customers, which is a huge win for businesses.”

Pinterest often emphasizes that its platform is a lightning rod for people looking for inspiration, so they come with a high intent to plan and purchase.

Here, early beta testing with Shopify revealed that catalogue feed uploads surged 144 percent in the first quarter of the year. Overall, according to Pinterest, the number of Pinners engaging with shoppable product pins has jumped 44 percent compared to last year, while total traffic to retailers grew 2.3 times year-over-year.

The integration, available immediately, covers U.S. and Canadian merchants to start, with a global launch to follow within weeks.