Among tech companies spearheading new ways to bolster retail, Pinterest seems to be among the more prolific.

Following up on the launch of its Verified Merchant Program at the end of March, Pinterest said Tuesday that it’s expanding the platform’s shopping features.

The update includes a new “Shop” tab that shows up on searches and boards and improved visual search that makes pins more easily shoppable.

Rolling out today, the new “Shop” tab kicks in when users plug in search terms such as “spring outfits,” “office decor” or “kitchen remodel.” Previously, searches conjured a mix of results with only some being shoppable. Now with the tab, the system pulls up in-stock products from retailers, with the ability to filter by price and brand.

The new tab also shows up on Pinterest boards for themes like fashion and home decor. Users see in-stock products based on the Pins saved in those boards, whether the same items or other suggestions inspired by those looks.

Given that shoppable pins tie directly to e-commerce sites’ checkout pages, the entire process — from tabs in search or discovery to purchase — looks fairly streamlined.

According to the company, this will ideally allow people to discover more products, while driving traffic to brands and retailers large and small. The priority seems evident, especially as Pinterest notes that searches for “helping small businesses” have risen threefold compared to the previous two weeks.

The company also integrated visual search to boost the shopping powers of the Pins themselves. Tap on elements in a home or fashion pin, and a “Shop similar” screen appears that displays related in-stock products.

New curated style guides will also make their way into the platform for home-related searches. That could be a boon for the furnishings and accessories space, particularly as homebound consumers look for ways to make their environment more appealing or comfortable. If it takes off, more guides will probably make their way to other areas.

Pinterest shopping has grown significantly, according to platform data, by as much as 44 percent over last year. Some of that comes from people seeking ways to improve their home office environments, with those searches jumping 70 percent over the past two weeks.

But the company notes another trend: People are hitting the platform looking for gifts, resulting in a surge in related searches. In the past two weeks, searches for “employee gifts” quadrupled, while “care package ideas” have doubled.