By  on March 26, 2020

On Monday, Pinterest unveiled its latest efforts to boost retail, namely a new Verified Merchant Program, as well as a slew of updates for retailers and consumers.

The program puts a visible blue checkmark on profiles for select brands and retailers that have delivered excellent customer service. Accounts are manually reviewed and selected, and the designation engenders a sense of trust, said Pinterest, which singled out Coyuchi, Filson, Lotuff Leather, Quay Australia and Ruggable as early members of the program.

