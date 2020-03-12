Poshmark cofounder and chief executive officer Manish Chandra continues to build out the social shopping platform’s executive team and board in preparation for an eventual overseas expansion and potential initial public offering.

The social shopping platform on Thursday said it has hired Amber McCasland, former vice president of global corporate reputation at Levi Strauss & Co., as vice president of communications, a new position. McCasland is credited with helping to shape Levi’s turnaround story under ceo Chip Bergh, including the external communications strategy for Levi’s successful IPO.