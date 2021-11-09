Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Celine’s New London Store Has Modernist Flair, and Nods to the Past

Fashion

Future of Italy’s Textile Supply Chain Sits in Collaboration

Beauty

Coty Posts Sales Gains — Even in the Consumer Division

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares Plummet More Than 26 Percent

As Poshmark’s $79.7 million in revenue missed estimates, CEO Manish Chandra lays out why investors should still believe in the business. 

Poshmark
Poshmark Courtesy photo

Poshmark missed expectations in its third-quarter financial results, sending shares plunging more than 26 percent after the close.

The company pulled in net revenues of $79.7 million, which is a 16 percent increase from the same period last year, but below the range of $82.7 million that analysts projected. 

The timing is awkward, at best. The earnings report comes one day after ThredUp and The RealReal clocked better-than-expected revenues, seemingly solidifying resale’s thriving position in the market. 

It doesn’t help that the company’s fourth-quarter projection, including the holiday season, pegged a range of $80 million to $82 million, disappointing analysts who anticipated $85.2 million. 

According to chief executive officer Manish Chandra, Apple’s iPhone privacy changes, which dogged Poshmark’s second-quarter results, continued to drag on the company and ballooned its marketing spend. 

Related Galleries

“I think the biggest force that played into it is the marketing cost increase that resulted from Apple privacy/IDFA changes,” Chandra explained to WWD. 

Apple instituted changes to its iPhone software that require developers to explicitly ask permission before tracking users. The issue has hamstrung and frustrated marketers, brands and tech developers, including Facebook, now Meta, which has long criticized the move. It is now apparently continuing to affect social selling platform Poshmark, which relies on social media for much of its marketing. 

“What we did at the beginning of the quarter, and going toward the end of Q2, was…continue to measure our marketing and scale our marketing to our strict ROI,” Chandra continued. “And what we found is that, because of the cost increases, the volume was dropping. So toward the middle of Q3, we started to scale up the marketing, and gave a little bit more leeway to our team on ROI and payback period. And we saw the acceleration in the second half of Q3.” 

As for how long iPhone’s privacy changes will continue to complicate the business, he couldn’t predict, instead noting examples from the company’s history — including disruptions from algorithm changes deployed by Facebook and Google at different times. In those cases, it took one to two quarters to deal with the changes, but may take longer to “rebalance” in the face of Apple’s update. 

On the earnings call, Chandra explained: “We were hoping that [it] would balance by the end of Q4. It’s taken a little bit longer, so once we sort of see that rebalancing…we should be able to take the foot off the pedal.” 

To inject some optimism into the discourse, Chandra also pointed to a number of growth signals — including gross merchandise value growth of 18 percent year-over-year, from $375.4 million to $442.5 million, with quarterly growth moving upward year-over-year for the past 15 quarters. 

Active buyers hit 7.3 million, a 17 percent jump over the 6.2 million from the third quarter of 2020 and an acceleration from the second quarter to the third. The company earned $8.13 million, or 44 cents a share, a far cry from this time last year, when it reported a loss of $7.2 million, or 9 cents a share. Analysts expected a loss of 8 cents a share. 

Chandra pointed out that this period marked Poshmark’s sixth consecutive quarter of profitability, and he believes that he has a winning formula for the business. 

During this quarter, Poshmark has expanded to India; released a slew of seller features and analytics tools; established a seller-focused team and a new vice president in charge of seller experience; opened the platform to larger brands with its Brand Closets program, and completed the acquisition of sneaker authentication company Suede One, in a deal that may lead to broader authentication services for the resale platform. 

The moves appear foundational, which could strengthen the business. But from investors’ point of view, the company must get out from under the IDFA effect and make headway on the grand vision it has been talking about for the last few quarters, since it went public in January — which is that a data-driven, tech-based approach to social selling and resale, set within a nimble model that holds no inventory, can be the future of shopping. So far, even though the company has shown growth, each quarter has left investors disappointed. 

“Look, it’s been definitely not a great sort of three, four quarters, from a stock performance perspective,” Chandra admitted on the call. “[But] I think the foundation of the business is very solid when you think of the community we have, the users we have, scale of the business and high gross margin. And for us, when we look into the future, we see a future that is all of the trends that we are investing in actually shaping the future of shopping.” 

Since Poshmark isn’t bogged down with inventory, it can respond to trends quickly, he argued. The company’s tech investments are designed to connect sellers and shoppers together faster and for sellers to sell more quickly, while it works to “diversify” the size and type of sellers on its platform. 

“Last two years for apparel, for accessories, for fashion, have not been linear in any way….We start and then have to stop again. So all of this volatility has not made for a great sort of apparel climate,” Chandra added. “But despite that, we’ve done pretty well in growing for the last few years. So as we look into the next year, as the world opens up and normal social activities resume, there should be a lot more excitement as we look into that. 

“So that, I think, ultimately the foundation of an asset-light model, social model, secondhand, reuse and high gross margin should give investors a confidence that, over the long term, this is a great company to own.”

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad