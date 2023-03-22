Prada Deepens Partnership With Adobe

Prada Group, in another chapter in its ongoing partnership with Adobe, will utilize the software giant’s customer data platform to enable real-time personalization.

“Today we are happy to announce a new and important step towards our fruitful collaboration with Adobe, with the adoption of their unique customer data platform, to further evolve the retail experience across all our brands,” Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group marketing director and head of corporate social responsibility, said in a statement Wednesday at Adobe’s Digital Experience Conference in Las Vegas. “This will ensure we are able to engage and connect with each customer in the right place, at the right time, and with the right content.”

“At the heart of Prada Group’s identity is a passion for innovation, and a focus on the customer experience,” said Luc Dammann, president of EMEA at Adobe. “The luxury retail sector is at the forefront of digital innovation, and Adobe’s partnership with Prada Group will enable them to expand their distinctive style and storytelling through real-time personalized customer experiences across in-store and digital worlds.”

The officials said the intent is to help the Prada Group brands increase revenues and elevate the customer experiences across all digital and physical retail properties. The partnership spans Prada Group’s range of brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe, Pasticceria Marchesi and Luna Rossa.

Adobe will enable the Prada Group to gather vast amounts of customer data, new and existing, and create customer profiles so the group can provide personalized content and experiences across its digital and brick-and-mortar shopping channels. Prada will be leveraging the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, which are part of Adobe Experience Cloud. “These tools will allow the Group to deliver relevant content to customers at the moments that matter,” Adobe indicated in its statement.

Customers who have opted in will enable sales assistants to know when they visit a store and their preferences, “with the goal of a richer personalized experience,” Adobe indicated. For example, a customer who has researched a bag online may be invited to see the bag’s latest seasonal colors in person, where a sales assistant will be ready to provide “a tailor-made experience.” After leaving the store, the customer will receive recommendations based on their purchase, in-store experience and online profile.

Adobe also indicated that the Prada Group will continue exploring Adobe’s latest innovative technologies, including Adobe Substance 3D, part of Adobe Creative Cloud, to design retail simulations and create garment and accessory prototypes in 3D “using physically accurate textiles, including leathers, in an increasingly sustainable and hyper-realistic way.”

In May 2019, Bertelli characterized Adobe as a strategic partner, supporting Prada’s ability to analyze the interactions between brands and consumers across all of its online properties, including social networks and its global retail network of hundreds of stores, and back up the entire group’s marketing and communications activities.