February 25, 2020

LONDON — Prada is the latest luxury brand to join Alibaba’s direct-to-consumer shopping platform Tmall, completing its online offering in China.

Luxury shoppers who are forced to stay home due to travel restrictions will be able to buy a limited selection of products, 75 items to be precise, from its spring 2020 collection on China’s most popular online market place.

