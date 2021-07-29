Retail POS solutions provider PredictSpring has tapped a former Canada Goose executive to join its ranks while also revealing the opening of a wholly owned subsidiary to be located in Toronto. The executive, Jacob Pat, was named senior vice president of customer success and partnerships. Pat previously served as chief information officer at Champion Petfoods and at Canada Goose.

PredictSpring described the creation of the subsidiary as “a major step” in executing the company’s global expansion plans. The company said the subsidiary will serve brands and retailers “in the Canadian market as they look to modernize their POS platforms and elevate the customer and store associate experiences.”

This expansion follows PredictSpring’s global rollout of its “Modern POS” product to Europe and Asia. PredictSpring’s solution supports mobile POS, cash management, clienteling, curbside pickup and endless aisle services, among others.

“PredictSpring also has several out-of-the-box integrations with e-commerce platforms, CRM systems, payment providers and ERP systems,” the company said in a statement, noting that its integration helps retailers and brands deploy its solution in their own, specific environment. PredictSpring Modern POS is used by apparel and footwear companies as well as those in health and beauty, jewelry and watches, and home goods.

Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said the company’s platform is “now solidly entrenched among global brands and retailers in North America, Europe and APAC.”

Regarding the Toronto subsidiary, the CEO said the move was inspired by recent partnerships in the Canadian market.