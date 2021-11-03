PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech Platform

PTC has built an integration of its FlexPLM solution with the Higg Index platform, which “enables sourcing managers to select the most environmentally friendly suppliers for manufacturing while allowing product designers/developers to understand the environmental impact of the materials they choose to incorporate into their products,” the company said.

PTC described the integration as a game-changer that will “transform the sustainability strategies of brands and retailers worldwide.”

The company said in a statement that more than 500 brands and tens of thousands of manufacturers “leverage the Higg solution to drive their sustainability initiatives. With this integration, PTC’s FlexPLM customers will be able to measure, manage and track value chain sustainability in greater detail than ever before.” The end goal is to help companies use Higg insights to inform their product development strategies and processes.

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit, said today’s brands and retailers “are doubling down when it comes to understanding the impact of their products and supply chain on the environment, and they are committed to reducing that impact.”

He also noted that consumers now want greater transparency, “which means brands and retailers need a credible and standardized way to measure social and environmental sustainability during product development, using trusted data.”

Josh Henretig, Higg’s vice president of global partnerships, said that due to this integration, “brands, retailers and manufacturers can use Higg solutions and data to inform their individual sustainability strategies. Higg is committed to scaling tools and services that help companies address climate change globally. By working with PTC, we can make Higg tools available to more companies committed to improving social and environmental impacts.”

The Higg Index was developed collaboratively by a coalition of brands, retailers, manufacturers and industry stakeholders via the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. “The Higg Index enables accurate scoring and comparing of a company or product’s overall sustainability impact, across metrics such as greenhouse gas emissions, waste, water usage and working conditions,” PTC said in a statement.

Jeremy Lardeau, vice president of Higg Index at the SAC, said with “many SAC members using the FlexPLM solution to manage their Product Lifecycle Management processes, this new collaboration between Higg and PTC enables FlexPLM users to access Higg’s rich environmental data across materials, products and manufacturing facilities to help users make sustainability a core focus of their design and product development process.”