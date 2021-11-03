Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Love Parade Honors Hollywood as American Olympus

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech Platform

The integration will allow product designers and developers to understand the environmental impact of the materials they choose.

PTC HIgg
Courtesy image.

PTC has built an integration of its FlexPLM solution with the Higg Index platform, which “enables sourcing managers to select the most environmentally friendly suppliers for manufacturing while allowing product designers/developers to understand the environmental impact of the materials they choose to incorporate into their products,” the company said.

PTC described the integration as a game-changer that will “transform the sustainability strategies of brands and retailers worldwide.”

The company said in a statement that more than 500 brands and tens of thousands of manufacturers “leverage the Higg solution to drive their sustainability initiatives. With this integration, PTC’s FlexPLM customers will be able to measure, manage and track value chain sustainability in greater detail than ever before.” The end goal is to help companies use Higg insights to inform their product development strategies and processes.

Related Galleries

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit, said today’s brands and retailers “are doubling down when it comes to understanding the impact of their products and supply chain on the environment, and they are committed to reducing that impact.”

He also noted that consumers now want greater transparency, “which means brands and retailers need a credible and standardized way to measure social and environmental sustainability during product development, using trusted data.”

Josh Henretig, Higg’s vice president of global partnerships, said that due to this integration, “brands, retailers and manufacturers can use Higg solutions and data to inform their individual sustainability strategies. Higg is committed to scaling tools and services that help companies address climate change globally. By working with PTC, we can make Higg tools available to more companies committed to improving social and environmental impacts.”

The Higg Index was developed collaboratively by a coalition of brands, retailers, manufacturers and industry stakeholders via the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. “The Higg Index enables accurate scoring and comparing of a company or product’s overall sustainability impact, across metrics such as greenhouse gas emissions, waste, water usage and working conditions,” PTC said in a statement.

Jeremy Lardeau, vice president of Higg Index at the SAC, said with “many SAC members using the FlexPLM solution to manage their Product Lifecycle Management processes, this new collaboration between Higg and PTC enables FlexPLM users to access Higg’s rich environmental data across materials, products and manufacturing facilities to help users make sustainability a core focus of their design and product development process.”

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PTC Integrates FlexPLM With Higg Tech

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad