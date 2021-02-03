With quick, confident decisions becoming a must for businesses to compete in today’s fast-paced marketplace, the last year has paved the way for companies to evolve and work with their digital partners.

After a longtime relationship with PTC and a user of its FlexPLM product lifestyle management solution, Lacoste has implemented the technology company’s ThingWorx Internet of Things technology. According to a statement made by the company, the implementation came from Lacoste’s need for “a quick and efficient way to connect and visualize its in-house product data that was spread across multiple upstream and downstream business systems, in order to provide its designers, developers, and other PLM users with actionable insights to drive better faster and more insightful business decisions.”

Further, Cédric Boeuf, business analyst for product and design at Lacoste, said to keep pace and remain competitive it has become essential that teams be able to access and analyze business data quickly and in real-time.

“The pace of change and the demands placed upon the retail and fashion industry has accelerated dramatically,” Boeuf said. “Instead of manually combining data from multiple systems and using tools like Excel to interpret and report on the data, our PLM users now have beautiful and highly visual dashboards, completely personalized with Lacoste branding, that provides them with the information they need to be able to make critical business decisions in a timely fashion.”

By leveraging ThingWorx and integrating it with PTC’s FlexPLM as well as other third-party applications, all relevant data is able to be curated in one place and save users time by eliminating manual administrative and reporting processes. The goal is that this will further allow the focus to be on designing and development that meet consumer needs.

Over the past several months, Lacoste has been utilizing ThingWorx to create role-based applications and dashboards that address needs including design efficiency and collection, margin control, BOM analysis and cost simulation.

Using an agile implementation approach, Lacoste is able to use ThingWorx to create mock-ups in just a few days, according to Julian Wattier, Lacoste’s business analyst for product and design.

“In the retail industry, creating new reports or analytics often requires extensive development resources and, in some cases, can take months to complete,” Wattier said. “With PTC’s ThingWorx technology, we can build a new app or dashboard aligned with a particular business need and have our users test it and provide feedback within a matter of days.”

Lacoste now has more than 40 users of its ThingWorx in addition to its 450 FlexPLM users.

“Each day, designers, merchandisers and product developers make important decisions usually requiring data that is scattered across siloed systems, preventing collaboration, leading to errors and increased costs, and overall requiring a lot of time and admin work to keep it together,” said Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit. “We are delighted that Lacoste see the value in combining their existing FlexPLM solution with ThingWorx, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

