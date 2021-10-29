PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at PI Apparel NY & SCF Event

PTC will be spotlighting its latest FlexPLM V12 capabilities at the PI Apparel New York & Supply Chain Forum (SCF) event on Nov. 9 and 10 at The Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. As a sponsor of the event, PTC will also lead a session on how PLM has evolved “to accelerate product development and fuel growth in a post-pandemic era.”

PI Apparel convenes leaders from across the fashion, apparel, and footwear industry “to discuss the vital role that technology plays in helping brands, retailers, and their suppliers to keep pace with a rapidly changing marketplace,” PTC said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be a featured sponsor at such an important industry event, and we look forward to meeting with attendees in-person to spark critical conversations about today’s most pressing industry challenges,” said Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit. “Our dedicated retail team believes strongly in sharing best practices and illustrating the benefits of new, cutting-edge innovations, so I’m confident the business leaders and executives attending PI Apparel will see for themselves why PTC is the trusted PLM and digital transformation partner to the world’s best-known and most successful brands and retailers.”

PTC said during the two-day event, the company will be showcasing its “FlexPLM V12 — with its modern, visual, and fully-responsive user interface — along with other innovations, which align closely with key event topics such as: digital product creation; the future of supply chain connectivity and collaboration; the use of 3D assets in design, development, and consumer-facing channels; and AI and machine learning.”

The company said visitors to its booth “will be able to discuss these vital subjects with PTC’s dedicated retail experts and learn first-hand how PTC is supporting brands and retailers in these strategic areas.”

On Nov. 10, at 10:55 a.m., Quach Hai, vice president of product at PTC, and Stephanie Anetrella, senior manager of DPC at VF Corp. will lead a session on how PLM has evolved to accelerate product development and fuel post-pandemic growth. “Supported by real-world use cases, the session will highlight the must-have PLM capabilities and features needed to improve user adoption, support scalable, digital product creation workflows, and enable supply chain agility,” the company said.