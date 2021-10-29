Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at PI Apparel NY & SCF Event

The event is being held at The Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

By
WWD Staff
Plus Icon
PI Apparel
Courtesy image.

PTC will be spotlighting its latest FlexPLM V12 capabilities at the PI Apparel New York & Supply Chain Forum (SCF) event on Nov. 9 and 10 at The Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. As a sponsor of the event, PTC will also lead a session on how PLM has evolved “to accelerate product development and fuel growth in a post-pandemic era.”

PI Apparel convenes leaders from across the fashion, apparel, and footwear industry “to discuss the vital role that technology plays in helping brands, retailers, and their suppliers to keep pace with a rapidly changing marketplace,” PTC said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be a featured sponsor at such an important industry event, and we look forward to meeting with attendees in-person to spark critical conversations about today’s most pressing industry challenges,” said Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit. “Our dedicated retail team believes strongly in sharing best practices and illustrating the benefits of new, cutting-edge innovations, so I’m confident the business leaders and executives attending PI Apparel will see for themselves why PTC is the trusted PLM and digital transformation partner to the world’s best-known and most successful brands and retailers.”

Related Galleries

PTC said during the two-day event, the company will be showcasing its “FlexPLM V12 — with its modern, visual, and fully-responsive user interface — along with other innovations, which align closely with key event topics such as: digital product creation; the future of supply chain connectivity and collaboration; the use of 3D assets in design, development, and consumer-facing channels; and AI and machine learning.”

The company said visitors to its booth “will be able to discuss these vital subjects with PTC’s dedicated retail experts and learn first-hand how PTC is supporting brands and retailers in these strategic areas.”

On Nov. 10, at 10:55 a.m., Quach Hai, vice president of product at PTC, and Stephanie Anetrella, senior manager of DPC at VF Corp. will lead a session on how PLM has evolved to accelerate product development and fuel post-pandemic growth. “Supported by real-world use cases, the session will highlight the must-have PLM capabilities and features needed to improve user adoption, support scalable, digital product creation workflows, and enable supply chain agility,” the company said.

 

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad