At NRF Big Show, PTC Touts Integration With Higg

The company will also demonstrate the latest version of its FlexPLM solution.

NRF
From last year's NRF Big Show. JESSICA YURINKO

Among the technology leaders showcasing their wares at the NRF Big Show, now through Jan. 17 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, is PTC. The company’s retail business unit, located at booth 6221 on level three of the Expo Hall, is demonstrating the company’s latest version of FlexPLM.

The company is also demonstrating integrations with Higg and Made2Flow.

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit, said visitors to the company’s booth “will learn how the world’s most successful and well-known brands and retailers are gaining competitive advantage by leveraging our unique portfolio of PLM and 3D/digital product creation solutions to get on-trend products to market at speed and scale, all while meeting the demands for transparency and sustainability. It’s what we call the ‘power to create’. And as always, our team of retail experts will be on-hand to provide 1:1 demonstrations, industry best practices, and unique insights.”

PTC said the latest release of FlexPLM features several market and customer-driven updates, “including a modern, visual, e-comm-inspired user experience, intuitive google-like visual search capabilities for faster access to critical product data, further support for personalization, visualization and 3D/digital product creation, rich-functionality for licensee and partner developed products, and industry-first advances in sustainability management,” the company said.

PTC said as part of its interactive experience at NRF, visitors to booth will be able to see first-hand how PTC is helping brands and retailers with their sustainability initiatives through two industry-first developments.

The first is the company’s integration between FlexPLM and the sustainability insights platform, Higg. PTC said through this out-of-the-box integration, sourcing managers have the information they need to select the more environmentally responsible suppliers for manufacturing, and product designers and developers “can better understand the environmental impact of the materials they choose to incorporate into their products, all without having to leave the FlexPLM platform.”

Brian Tippy, director of partnerships, technical integrations at Higg, said, “Through this integration between FlexPLM and Higg, brands and retailers can now leverage sustainability data to design and develop more sustainable products and track their value-chain data all in one place.”

The second industry-first development is PTC’s collaboration with Made2Flow, “whose technology analyzes the Bill of Materials, Bill of Process, and specific equipment used throughout the manufacturing process to measure a product’s GHG emissions, as well as water use and land use,” PTC said.

Tal Shogol, chief executive officer of Made2Flow, said the company’s technology “allows product teams to understand the environmental consequences of their design and development decisions early enough in the process for them to proactively impact their Scope 3 reduction targets.”

Shogol said the company’s collaboration with PTC “provides footwear and apparel manufacturers science-based analysis within FlexPLM of how much CO2 (GHG) is released into the environment in each step of the manufacturing process. As designers and product managers make changes to the materials, suppliers, and the Bill of Process in FlexPLM, they automatically see the impact of these changes on the environment.”

In addition, Seddi will be featured at the PTC booth, including Seddi Textura, which is an AI-powered textile digitalization tool, and Seddi Author, an accurate, agile, and collaborative 3D garment engineering platform. 

