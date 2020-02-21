During the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, Chicago got a reality-bending introduction to Puma’s new Sky Dreamer sneakers, thanks to hardware-packing cars equipped with holograms, Puma and Havas Media Group said Thursday.

The 3-D images of the shoe and a basketball floated atop a set of cars as they drove around Chicago, like a piece of the future pulsing through today’s streets. Two cars drove the holograms around town, hitting up roughly 15 locations through Chicago landmarks such as Navy Pier, Chicago Theatre and United Center, as well as hotels, restaurants, shopping districts, basketball courts and city skyline viewing locations.