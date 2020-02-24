If apparel industry supply chains of the past 20 to 25 years are represented by long, batch-process seasonal calendars, based on low-cost mass production “where we either buy too much or too little of what the customer actually wants” as Bill McRaith, chief supply chain officer at PVH Corp. puts it — then “all of this is changing.”

Or rather, has the opportunity to change, as even present macroeconomic factors like the coronavirus disrupt not just retail in at-risk regions but supply chains, in the near-term.