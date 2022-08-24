×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Agrees Deal to Sell Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch, Alabbar

Beauty

Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Takes Center Stage

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership by Serving Quick Delivery to 11 Additional Markets

The expanded partnership will see Fanatics extend quick delivery to Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle next year.

Fanatics
Fanatics Courtesy image.

Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Fanatics, the licensed sports merchandise supplier and global digital sports platform, have expanded their partnership, which was first formed this past May. With the expansion, the two companies said they’re enabling same-day and next-day delivery of Fanatics orders to customers in 11 additional U.S. markets.

“Fanatics customers in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and St. Louis can already choose these fast delivery options, and the expanded partnership will see Fanatics extend the service to Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle next year,” the companies said in a statement.

[Read more: Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative Approach]

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. Quiet Platforms noted that under the extended partnership, the company “continues to innovate the traditional shipping and logistics market with its technology-enabled shared supply chain platform and nationwide fulfillment and delivery network.”

Related Galleries

Shekar Natarajan, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of AEO Inc., who also leads Quiet Platforms, said the company began working with Fanatics a few months ago “and this expansion demonstrates the value of our partnership and our ability to be a key contributor of the brand’s growth across products, services and geographies. This extended partnership will also enable Quiet Platforms to offer same-day and next-day national delivery to other brand customers within our connected network.”

Lonnie Phillips, chief customer officer at Fanatics, said the company “is pleased to expand our partnership with Quiet Platforms and provide more of our U.S. customers with same-day and next-day delivery options,” and added that the company is constantly looking “to improve customer experience and by leveraging Quiet Platforms’ technology and fulfillment and logistics network we are able to better meet faster delivery expectations.”

Quiet Platforms said its “plug-and-play, open-sharing platform” is enabling brands and merchants such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others “to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins.”

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Hot Summer Bags

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad