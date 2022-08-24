Fanatics, Quiet Platforms Expand Partnership by Serving Quick Delivery to 11 Additional Markets

Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Fanatics, the licensed sports merchandise supplier and global digital sports platform, have expanded their partnership, which was first formed this past May. With the expansion, the two companies said they’re enabling same-day and next-day delivery of Fanatics orders to customers in 11 additional U.S. markets.

“Fanatics customers in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and St. Louis can already choose these fast delivery options, and the expanded partnership will see Fanatics extend the service to Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle next year,” the companies said in a statement.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. Quiet Platforms noted that under the extended partnership, the company “continues to innovate the traditional shipping and logistics market with its technology-enabled shared supply chain platform and nationwide fulfillment and delivery network.”

Shekar Natarajan, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of AEO Inc., who also leads Quiet Platforms, said the company began working with Fanatics a few months ago “and this expansion demonstrates the value of our partnership and our ability to be a key contributor of the brand’s growth across products, services and geographies. This extended partnership will also enable Quiet Platforms to offer same-day and next-day national delivery to other brand customers within our connected network.”

Lonnie Phillips, chief customer officer at Fanatics, said the company “is pleased to expand our partnership with Quiet Platforms and provide more of our U.S. customers with same-day and next-day delivery options,” and added that the company is constantly looking “to improve customer experience and by leveraging Quiet Platforms’ technology and fulfillment and logistics network we are able to better meet faster delivery expectations.”

Quiet Platforms said its “plug-and-play, open-sharing platform” is enabling brands and merchants such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others “to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins.”