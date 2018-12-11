Radial, a Bpost group company that specializes in omnichannel technologies and operations, said today that it partnered with Locus Robotics, an autonomous mobile robot provider, to scale warehouse efficiencies and enhance workplace quality for its retail clients.

And the deal aligns with timing to help Radial meet shipping deadlines and volume growth during the holiday season, the company said, as Locus Robotics’ independent and mobile “LocusBots” will help optimize its fulfillment center operations, in addition to controlling labor costs and human worker productivity. Sean McCartney, executive vice president, operations services at Radial, said, “Every year, we hire more than 20,000 seasonal workers for the peak holiday season. By partnering with Locus Robotics, we are able to decrease the time associated with training and integrating staff into our workforce. Now, our workers are able to spend more time completing skilled tasks that deliver value directly to the client, leaving them more fulfilled in their roles.”

Its LocusBots operate safely alongside human workers, as well as autonomously travel to picking locations, minimizing unproductive “worker walking time,” which the company says can decrease employee fatigue and increase output. LocusBots are also equipped with multilanguage capabilities and a tablet-based interface, enabling swift on-boarding of new employees in lieu of spending time and resources on training and development, the firm said.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Radial to support its warehouse operations,” said Rick Faulk, ceo of Locus Robotics. “With our technology, workers are able to do what they do best — picking — while spending less time walking. Our deep experience in fulfillment center operations enables us to deliver a purpose-built solution that seamlessly supports the needs of the high-growth e-commerce warehouse.”

And Dick’s Sporting Goods, a client of Radial, added that “At Dick’s we are committed to leveraging technology to drive peak performance — in business and in human endeavors,” said George Giacobbe, senior vice president of supply chain. “That’s why we work with Radial, and why we’re excited about the use of robots to help their workers achieve peak performance.”

Radial’s “minimal disruption” to existing picking technologies and infrastructure is key, particularly in the fast-moving and competitive holiday season. Its technology is “easy to deploy” at any existing fulfillment center, the company said, because of its solution’s ability to integrate seamlessly and immediately scale efficiencies, on-demand. Brad Taylor, senior director of engineering at Radial, added, “Radial and Locus look forward to partnering together on future engagements and opportunities to help make clients successful. Partnering with Locus Robotics gives Radial a turnkey solution to increase efficiency and productivity with minimal disruption to the business or infrastructure.”

