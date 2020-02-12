Online platform Rally Road securitizes and splits into shares high-value assets IPO-style. Categories includes luxury collectibles, wines and whiskeys, rare cars, vintage Rolex watches and sports memorabilia — expensive toys for boys. In an appeal to women Rally is teaming with Prive Porter, which will source rare and valuable new Hermès Birkin handbags that will be offered for investment on the platform.

The first bag, a Hermès 35-cm Bordeaux Porosus crocodile Birkin, will be available for investment on Friday. Rally Road plans to issue 2,000 shares priced at $26.25 per share, valuing the bag at $52,500. Rally vice president of operations Fitz Tepper said, “Of all the exotic skins Hermès will produce, the Porosus crocodile is arguably the most costly and rare. It frequently commands a price many multiples above retail value.”“The collectable handbag category has been appreciating in value like cars or watches, and growing like crazy, said Jeffrey Berk, founder of Prive Porter. “But, it was always an indulgence for the super-affluent. This Birkin-as-investment [idea] is something we stayed on the sidelines of until we saw how Rally was democratizing these alternative investments.”Privé Porter, whose tag line is, “The Key to Authentic Luxury,” sells online new — often rare — Hermès Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company in 2017 opened a showroom in a stately five-story town house on Manhattan’s Sutton Place, which at the time was listed on Truvia for $7.9 million. Handbags were priced between $15,000 and $300,000.Tepper said Rally Road’s mission is to democratize luxury for consumers who can’t afford the five- or- six-figure price tags associated with life’s finer things. He claims Birkin bags, as an asset, outperformed the S&P 500 and gold on an annualized basis, between 1980 and 2015.“Rally’s mission is to let anyone invest in one-of-a-kind items with the potential for both emotional and financial returns,” Tepper said. “Offering our members access to invest directly in Birkins, an asset class that has defined the intersection of fashion and investing, is the next step in this mission,” said Robert Petrozzo, cofounder and chief product officer of Rally.Rally Road will offer about 20 handbags this year, among 150 assets across all product categories, Tepper said. “Rare vintage jewelry is an opportunity,” and we’re been hearing a lot about couture fashion. We go where our community wants us to go. We’ll try to stay away from things such as Supreme. We don’t see that as having lasting value, such as Rolex watches from 1975. We want to make sure what’s going on the platform is time-tested and not a fad.”